We'll guess your favourite meal of the day by the celebrities you can recognize [Quiz]

How many of these celebrities can you recognize?
He is probably the most recognized reality TV competition show judge in Kenya. What's his name?
John Sibi Okumu
Ian Mbugua
Ian Mbugua Next question
'Judge Ian' is a Kenyan thespian, actor, director and entertainer who has held a professional career on TV and in film for more than 10 years. He is most famously known for his stint as Tusker Project Fame judge.
He is IMDb's most popular Indian celebrity of 2023
Amitabh Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Next question
Popularly known as SRK, this Indian film great has had a phenomenal 2023. He returned to screens after a 4-year hiatus and starred in India's highest-grossing film of 2023, 'Jawan'. He has also starred in 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki' which will premier this Christmas.
This singer-songwriter is the Kenyan face of Spotify's Most Viral Song of November 2023 - an EDM song by Brazillian artist Zerb.
Sofiya Nzau
Xenia Manasseh
Sofiya Nzau Next question
This is Georgina Rodriguez, she is a model and the wife of a celebrity who has the highest number of followers on Instagram in the world. Who is her famous hubby?
CR7 Next question
This Tanzanian rapper's name is a name that also refers to prayer beads
Vanessa Mdee
Rosa Ree
Rosa Ree Next question
Rosa Ree's full name is Rosary Robert Iwole
Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are co-creators of which popular adult animated series?
Rick and Morty Next question
He is credited by many West African musicians as the creator of Afrobeat
Femi Kuti
Fela Kuti
Fela Kuti Next question
What's the name of this American comedian?
Jerrod Carmichael
Kenan Thompson
Jerrod Carmichael Next question
What's the name of this South African comedian?
Loyiso Mandinga
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Gola Next question
