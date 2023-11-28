The sports category has moved to a new website.

We'll guess your favourite meal of the day by the celebrities you can recognize [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

How many of these celebrities can you recognize?

Kenyan singer-songwriter Sofiya Nzau, South African comedian Loyiso Gola, Spanish-Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez and Kenyan actor Ian Mbugua
Kenyan singer-songwriter Sofiya Nzau, South African comedian Loyiso Gola, Spanish-Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez and Kenyan actor Ian Mbugua

He is probably the most recognized reality TV competition show judge in Kenya. What's his name?

John Sibi Okumu
Ian Mbugua
Ian Mbugua Next question
'Judge Ian' is a Kenyan thespian, actor, director and entertainer who has held a professional career on TV and in film for more than 10 years. He is most famously known for his stint as Tusker Project Fame judge.

He is IMDb's most popular Indian celebrity of 2023

Amitabh Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Next question
Popularly known as SRK, this Indian film great has had a phenomenal 2023. He returned to screens after a 4-year hiatus and starred in India's highest-grossing film of 2023, 'Jawan'. He has also starred in 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki' which will premier this Christmas.

This singer-songwriter is the Kenyan face of Spotify's Most Viral Song of November 2023 - an EDM song by Brazillian artist Zerb.

Sofiya Nzau
Xenia Manasseh
Sofiya Nzau Next question
HtmlCode

This is Georgina Rodriguez, she is a model and the wife of a celebrity who has the highest number of followers on Instagram in the world. Who is her famous hubby?

CR7
Lionel Messi
CR7 Next question

This Tanzanian rapper's name is a name that also refers to prayer beads

Vanessa Mdee
Rosa Ree
Rosa Ree Next question
Rosa Ree's full name is Rosary Robert Iwole

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are co-creators of which popular adult animated series?

Family Guy
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty Next question

He is credited by many West African musicians as the creator of Afrobeat

Femi Kuti
Fela Kuti
Fela Kuti Next question

What's the name of this American comedian?

Jerrod Carmichael
Kenan Thompson
Jerrod Carmichael Next question

What's the name of this South African comedian?

Loyiso Mandinga
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Gola Next question
Your score: You're probably a breakfast person!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're probably a lunch person!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Definitely a dinner or supper person!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
