What's the difference between a psychologist and a psychiatrist? [Quiz]
With increased awareness of the importance of mental health, test your knowledge on a few basic terms, take the quiz!
Recommended articles
What is the primary difference between a psychiatrist and a psychologist?
A psychologist can prescribe medication, but a psychiatrist cannot.
A psychiatrist can prescribe medication, but a psychologist cannot.
A psychiatrist deals only with children, while a psychologist deals with all ages.
There is no significant difference between the two.
A psychiatrist can prescribe medication, but a psychologist cannot. Next question
Psychiatrists are medical doctors who can prescribe medication and are trained in the treatment of mental disorders. Psychologists focus on psychotherapy and treating emotional and mental suffering through behavioral intervention.
What therapeutic approach focuses on understanding the unconscious motives that drive behavior?
Behavioral Therapy
Cognitive Therapy
Humanistic Therapy
Psychoanalysis
Psychoanalysis Next question
Psychoanalysis involves exploring the unconscious mind to understand repressed emotions, early childhood experiences, and unconscious drives.
What does the term "neuroplasticity" refer to?
The ability of the brain to transfer neural impulses.
The ability of the brain to change and adapt in response to experience.
The process of nerve decay as humans age.
The static nature of the human brain after early childhood.
The ability of the brain to change and adapt in response to experience. Next question
Neuroplasticity refers to the brain's ability to reorganise itself by forming new neural connections throughout life, allowing the neurons (nerve cells) in the brain to adjust their activities in response to new situations or changes in their environment.
Which term describes the study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others?
Social Psychology
Developmental Psychology
Experimental Psychology
Personality Psychology
Social Psychology Next question
Social psychology explores how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the social context, including the presence and actions of others.
What does the term "bystander effect" imply?
Enhanced individual performance in the presence of others
The tendency to conform to what others are doing rather than using one's own judgment
Diminished reaction of individuals in emergencies when others are present
The improvement in task performance when being watched by others
Diminished reaction of individuals in emergencies when others are present Next question
The bystander effect refers to the phenomenon in which the greater the number of people present, the less likely people are to help a person in distress. This is often due to the diffusion of responsibility and social influence.
Which theory suggests that emotions are the result of physiological reactions?
Cannon-Bard theory
Arousal theory
Schachter-Singer theory
James-Lange theory
James-Lange theory Next question
The James-Lange theory of emotion states that emotions occur as a result of physiological reactions to events. This theory suggests that you see an external stimulus that leads to a physiological reaction. Your emotional reaction depends on how you interpret those physical reactions.
What is the role of a counselor in mental health?
Prescribe medications for mental health issues
Perform surgeries for mental health-related conditions
Provide support and guidance in resolving personal, social, or psychological problems
Diagnose and treat mental health disorders
Provide support and guidance in resolving personal, social, or psychological problems Next question
Counselors help individuals with personal, family, educational, mental health, and career problems. Their role is to provide support and guidance to help clients develop skills to deal with and overcome issues.
What is "behavioral psychology" primarily concerned with?
Unconscious motives and childhood experiences
Observable behaviors and external stimuli
Cognitive processes and internal thoughts
Emotional disturbances and personal relationships
Observable behaviors and external stimuli Next question
Behavioral psychology focuses on studying observable behaviors and how they're learned and modified in response to the environment. It emphasizes the relationship between behaviors and external stimuli.
Which of the following is NOT a common element of Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT)?
Medication prescription
Group therapy
Weekly psychotherapy sessions
Mindfulness practices
Medication prescription Next question
While DBT includes group therapy, individual psychotherapy, and mindfulness practices, it does not inherently include medication prescription. Medication might be used but is not a core component of DBT itself.
Which psychological approach emphasizes free will, self-actualisation, and human nature as inherently positive?
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Structuralism
Psychoanalysis
Humanistic Psychology
Humanistic Psychology Next question
Humanistic psychology believes in the fundamental goodness of people and emphasizes self-actualization, where individuals strive to fulfill their potential through greater self-understanding.
You have a good foundational understanding, especially on a subject as vast and intricate as psychology and there's room to expand your knowledge even further.
Share your score:
Your deep understanding of the subject and your ability to recall and apply complex concepts effectively shines through. Your passion and knowledge are truly impressive.
Share your score:
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke