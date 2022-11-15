What is the name of the ball that will be used in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following World Cup questions.
Recommended articles
What is the name of the ball that will be used in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup?
Adidas Al Rihla
Adidas Brazuca
Adidas Telstar
Adidas Al Rihla Next question
The Adidas Al Rihla is the official match ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Translated into English, Al Rihla means 'The Journey'.
Which stadium in Qatar is made up of shipping containers?
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
974 Stadium
Al Thumama Stadium
974 Stadium Next question
Stadium 974, in the Ras Abu Aboud region of Doha, is made from 974 shipping containers which will be reused after the World Cup.
How many women referees will be present in Qatar for the World Cup?
2
4
3
3 Next question
Yamashita Yoshimi, Salima Mukansanga and Stephanie Frappart have all been named among the 36 referees selected for the tournament that begins on November 20.
How many kgs does the World Cup trophy weigh?
6.175kg
6.165kg
6.185kg
6.175kg Next question
The World Cup trophy weighs 6.175kg despite being hollow at the centre.
Which nation will play the 2022 World Cup after 64 years of waiting?
Canada
USA
Wales
Wales Next question
Wales will be in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup after 64 years of waiting. They last took part in the tournament in 1958.
Which of the following is odd one out?
Gareth Bale
Harry Kane
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker Next question
From the above choices, Kyle Walker is the odd one out since he is not the captain of his national team.
At what time will the first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kick off?
18:00 pm EAT
19:00 pm EAT
20:00 pm EAT
19:00 pm EAT Next question
Qatar V Ecuador will kick off at 19:00 pm EAT and it will be the first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Who is the head coach of Morocco as we head into the Qatar World Cup?
Jalel Kadri
Rigobert Song
Walid Regragui
Walid Regragui Next question
Walid Regragui is the head coach of the Morocco national team and he will lead his side for the first time in a major tournament in Qatar.
How many African Nations will take part in the 2022 World Cup?
5
4
6
5 Next question
Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon are the African Nations that will take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
When will the finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar be played?
December 20, 2022.
December 21, 2022.
December 18, 2022.
December 18, 2022. Next question
The 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar will be played on December 18, 2022.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke