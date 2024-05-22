What is the name of the traditional Maasai jumping dance? [Quiz]

Recommended articles
What is the name of the traditional Maasai jumping dance?
Adumu
Ingoma
Taarab
Isicathamiya
Adumu Next question
The Adumu, or "jumping dance," is a traditional dance performed by the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania. It is a rite of passage for young men transitioning into warriors, showcasing their strength and agility.
Who was the legendary queen of the ancient Ethiopian kingdom of Axum?
Cleopatra
Nefertiti
Makeda
Hatshepsut
Makeda Next question
Makeda, known as the Queen of Sheba, is a legendary figure in Ethiopian history. She is famed for her visit to King Solomon in Jerusalem, an event that is detailed in both the Bible and Ethiopian historical texts.
What is the traditional Berber headscarf called?
Djellaba
Fez
Kente
Tagelmust
Tagelmust Next question
The Tagelmust, also known as a Cheche or Tuareg turban, is a traditional headscarf worn by Berber men, particularly among the Tuareg people. It serves to protect against the harsh desert climate and is often dyed in distinctive indigo.
What is the name of the traditional West African storytelling and music tradition often performed by a griot?
Samba
Jali
Ngoma
Highlife
Jali Next question
The Jali, or griot, is a West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet, and musician. This tradition is deeply rooted in the culture of countries like Mali, Senegal, and Gambia, where griots preserve and transmit oral history through music and storytelling.
Which battle in 1896 saw Ethiopian forces defeat an invading Italian army, maintaining Ethiopia's independence?
Battle of Isandlwana
Battle of Omdurman
Battle of Adwa
Battle of Rorke's Drift
Battle of Adwa Next question
The Battle of Adwa, fought on March 1, 1896, was a significant victory for Ethiopian forces under Emperor Menelik II against the Italian army. This victory secured Ethiopia's sovereignty and is a symbol of anti-colonial resistance.
Which African country's independence movement was led by Jomo Kenyatta?
Ghana
Kenya
Tanzania
Uganda
Kenya Next question
Jomo Kenyatta was a leading figure in Kenya's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. He became the first Prime Minister in 1963 and later the first President of Kenya, serving from 1964 until his death in 1978.
Which traditional South African dish is made from maize meal and often served with a tomato and onion sauce?
Bobotie
Biltong
Pap
Chakalaka
Pap Next question
Pap is a staple food in South Africa, made from ground maize (corn) and is similar to polenta. It is often served with a tomato and onion sauce called chakalaka or with meat stews.
What is the name of the ceremonial festival of the Yoruba people in Nigeria that honors their ancestors?
Egungun
Durbar
Owu
Eyo
Egungun Next question
The Egungun festival is a Yoruba traditional festival that involves masquerades and rituals to honor the spirits of ancestors. Participants wear elaborate costumes and masks during the celebrations.
Which festival in Ghana celebrates the end of the yam harvest?
Homowo
Hogbetsotso
Aboakyer
Kundum
Kundum Next question
The Kundum festival is celebrated by the Ahanta and Nzema people of Ghana to mark the end of the yam harvest. The festival includes drumming, dancing, and other cultural activities.
What traditional Zulu dance is performed during celebrations and war preparations?
Umemulo
Isicathamiya
Indlamu
Gule Wamkulu
Indlamu Next question
Indlamu is a traditional Zulu dance characterised by high kicking and stomping movements. It is performed during celebrations, weddings, and also historically before going to war.
