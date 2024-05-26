What name is the hat worn by women at horse races & formal events? [QUIZ]
From iconic designers to essential wardrobe pieces, this quiz covers a range of topics that every fashion enthusiast should know
What is the term for a basic wardrobe item that can be worn with almost anything?
Statement piece
Essential
Capsule piece
Capsule piece Next question
A capsule wardrobe is a minimalist collection of clothes that can be put together in different ways to cover a variety of outfits and occasions.
Which designer is known as the "King of Fashion" and the founder of haute couture?
Paul Poiret
Charles Frederick Worth
Christian Dior
Charles Frederick Worth Next question
The origins of Haute Couture are attributed to Charles Frederick Worth who in 1858 founded the first true Couture House at number 7, rue de la Paix in Paris.
What is the name of the style of jeans that are tight from the waist to the ankle?
Skinny jeans
Mom jeans
Flare jeans
Skinny jeans Next question
Skinny jeans are designed to be tight all the way down, hugging the leg from hip to ankle
Which fashion icon is famous for the little black dress and Chanel No. 5 perfume?
Audrey Hepburn
Coco Chanel
Marilyn Monroe
Coco Chanel Next question
Coco Chanel was a fashion designer who ruled Parisian haute couture for almost six decades. She is known for the Chanel suit, the quilted purse, costume jewelry, and the “little black dress”—all now-classic innovations.
What is the fashion term for the arrangement of clothes, accessories, and shoes in a stylish way?
Wardrobing
Outfitting
Styling
Styling Next question
Styling involves the art and process of creating a cohesive and fashionable look by thoughtfully combining various elements such as clothing, accessories, footwear, and sometimes even hair and makeup.
Which fabric is known for being lightweight and breathable, often used in summer clothing?
Wool
Linen
Velvet
Linen Next question
Linen is a top choice for summer fabrics because they're lightweight, breathable, and help to keep the body cool by allowing air to circulate.
Who is the designer of the iconic wrap dress?
Diane von Fürstenberg
Betsey Johnson
Donna Karan
Diane von Fürstenberg Next question
Diane von Fürstenberg (born Diane Simone Michele Halfin; 31 December 1946) is a Belgian fashion designer best known for her wrap dress.
What type of shoe is designed for sports and physical exercise but is now worn as a casual fashion item?
Loafers
Sneakers
Stilettos
Sneakers Next question
Sneakers (US) or trainers (UK), also known by a wide variety of other names, are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise but which are also widely used for everyday casual wear.
What is a popular style of hat often worn by women at horse races and formal events?
Beanie
Fedora
Fascinator
Fascinator Next question
A fascinator is a type of headwear that is typically a decorative accessory for women, usually worn at formal events such as weddings or horse racing events.
