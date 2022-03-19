When is the next Kenyan public holiday? [Quiz]
As Kenyans, we love our public holidays, there are about ten holidays in 2022, take this quiz and keep track of all the dates
Recommended articles
1. When is the next Easter Monday?
Monday, April 18
Monday, April 25
Monday, April 18 Next question
The next Easter Monday falls on Monday, April. 18. Easter Monday is a religious holiday marked by Christians commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Most countries worldwide, have this day set aside as a public holiday.
When is the next Mashujaa Day?
Monday, October 10
Thursday, October 20
Thursday, October 20 Next question
The next Mashujaa Day is on Thursday, October 20. Mashujaa Day (also known as Hero’s Day) is a day set aside to honour those who contributed to the fight for Kenya’s independence and those who continue to embody the same spirit in post-independence Kenya.
When is the next Jamhuri Day?
Wednesday, June 1
Monday, December 12
Monday, December 12 Next question
The next Jamhuri Day is on Monday, December 12. Jamhuri Day commemorates the 1964 date when Kenya was declared a republic. A year earlier, to the day, Kenya had gained independence from British colonial rule. Kenya was no longer part of the East African Protectorate.
When is the next Madaraka Day?
Monday, December 12
Wednesday, June 1
Wednesday, June 1 Next question
The next Madaraka Day is on Wednesday, June 1. Madaraka Day is a day set aside to celebrate when Kenya attained internal self-rule. Kenya attained independence from Britain on December 12, 1963.
When is the next Labour Day?
Sunday, May 1
Friday, July 1
Sunday, May 1 Next question
The next Labour Day is on Sunday, May 1. It is also known as International Worker’s Day. On this day, workers celebrate their social and economic achievements. Worldwide, most countries have set this day aside as a public holiday.
When is the next Huduma Day?
Monday, October 10
Thursday, October 20
Monday, October 10 Next question
The next Huduma Day is on Monday, October 10. Huduma Day replaced Moi Day. On this day, Kenyans engage in acts of service and volunteerism.
When is the next Utamaduni Day?
Monday, October 10
Monday, December 26
Monday, December 26 Next question
The next Utamaduni Day is on Monday, December 26. In 2019, the Cabinet approved the renaming of Boxing Day (which falls on December 26) to Utamaduni Day. On this day, Kenyans celebrate the country’s rich heritage and cultural diversity.
When is the next Christmas Day?
Sunday, December 25
Saturday, December 25
Sunday, December 25 Next question
The next Christmas Day is on Sunday, 25th December. Worldwide, Christians celebrate Christmas as the day when Jesus Christ was born.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke