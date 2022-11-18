RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

When was the no-shave November movement initiated? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following no-shave November quiz.

African men with beards
African men with beards

Recommended articles

When was the no-shave November movement initiated?

2009
2008
2007
2009 Next question
The no-shave November movement was started in 2009 by the Hill Family.

What is the main aim of the no-shave November?

Raise money for cancer patients
Create cancer awareness
None of the above
Create cancer awareness Next question
The no-shave November movement was started by the Hill family to create cancer awareness after the death of their father.

The no-shave November creators reside in Chicago. What is the name of their father?

Corden Hill
Jackson Hill
Matthew Hill
Matthew Hill Next question
Matthew Hill, the father of the originators of No-Shave November, passed away from colon cancer.

Which one of the following is not a cancer organization in Kenya?

Kenya Cancer Association (KENCANSA)
Faraja Cancer Support Trust
Utamaduni Cancer Support Trust
Utamaduni Cancer Support Trust Next question

What is the aim of Movember?

Help raise money for prostate and testicular cancer and create awareness of mental health
Help raise money for skin cancer
Help raise money for lung cancer
Help raise money for prostate and testicular cancer Next question
The main aim of Movember is to help raise money for prostate and testicular cancer and create awareness of mental health

Which of the following statement about Movember is false?

The movement originated in Australia in 2003
The idea of Movember was created by two friends who were enjoying some beers
The movement originated in Australia in 2004
The movement originated in Australia in 2004 Next question

In which year did Matthew Hill die?

2009
2007
2008
2007 Next question
Mathew Hill died in 2007 after suffering from colon cancer.

Which of the following is false?

No-shave November is meant for men only
Ladies can take part in no-shave November
Both Movember and No-Shave November offer a way to spark conversation about the very dire health issues that affect men.
No-shave November is meant for men only Next question

Which of the following Kenyan celebrities is famous for having striking beards?

Redsan
Bernard Ndong
Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Next question
Shaffie Weru is a radio personality and he has striking beard.
Your score: Oops
Please try to read more on Cancer awareness.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Average
Almost there! Keep pushing.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Well done!
Please help in creating cancer awareness since you are well equipped.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Trending

The inscription in the Bible used in The Shawshank Redemption.Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Which celestial bodies did Joshua command to stay still? [Quiz]

Nick Nolte in Rittenhouse Square.Bear Bear Productions

When was the no-shave November movement initiated? [Quiz]

When will Qatar 2022 World Cup start? Here is all you need to know

What is the name of the ball that will be used in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup? [Quiz]