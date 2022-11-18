When was the no-shave November movement initiated? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following no-shave November quiz.
When was the no-shave November movement initiated?
2009
2008
2007
2009 Next question
The no-shave November movement was started in 2009 by the Hill Family.
What is the main aim of the no-shave November?
Raise money for cancer patients
Create cancer awareness
None of the above
Create cancer awareness Next question
The no-shave November movement was started by the Hill family to create cancer awareness after the death of their father.
The no-shave November creators reside in Chicago. What is the name of their father?
Corden Hill
Jackson Hill
Matthew Hill
Matthew Hill Next question
Matthew Hill, the father of the originators of No-Shave November, passed away from colon cancer.
Which one of the following is not a cancer organization in Kenya?
Kenya Cancer Association (KENCANSA)
Faraja Cancer Support Trust
Utamaduni Cancer Support Trust
Utamaduni Cancer Support Trust Next question
What is the aim of Movember?
Help raise money for prostate and testicular cancer and create awareness of mental health
Help raise money for skin cancer
Help raise money for lung cancer
Help raise money for prostate and testicular cancer Next question
The main aim of Movember is to help raise money for prostate and testicular cancer and create awareness of mental health
Which of the following statement about Movember is false?
The movement originated in Australia in 2003
The idea of Movember was created by two friends who were enjoying some beers
The movement originated in Australia in 2004
The movement originated in Australia in 2004 Next question
In which year did Matthew Hill die?
2009
2007
2008
2007 Next question
Mathew Hill died in 2007 after suffering from colon cancer.
Which of the following is false?
No-shave November is meant for men only
Ladies can take part in no-shave November
Both Movember and No-Shave November offer a way to spark conversation about the very dire health issues that affect men.
No-shave November is meant for men only Next question
Which of the following Kenyan celebrities is famous for having striking beards?
Redsan
Bernard Ndong
Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Next question
Shaffie Weru is a radio personality and he has striking beard.
