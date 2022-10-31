When will the 2022 World Cup kick-off? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following World Cup questions.
Read Also
When will the 2022 World Cup kick-off?
November 18, 2022.
November 19, 2022.
November 20, 2022.
November 20, 2022. Next question
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will kick off on November 20, 2022, with Qatar and Ecuador facing off on day one of the tournament.
Who scored the last goal in the 2018 World Cup between France and Croatia?
Mario Mandzukic
Kylian Mbappe
Antoine Griezmann
Mario Mandzukic Next question
Mario Mandzukic scored the last goal of the 2018 World Cup edition in Russia against France in the 69th minute.
Who is the youngest player to ever score in a World Cup competition?
Michael Owen
Pele
Kylian Mbappe
Pele Next question
Pele is the youngest player to ever score in a World Cup competition and he did it against Wales when he was 17 years and 239 days old.
Which of the following countries has the same number of World Cup trophies?
Germany and Italy
England and Argentina
France and Germany
Germany and Italy Next question
Germany and Italy have each won 4 trophies in their football history.
When did Diego Maradona score the famous 'hand of God' goal and against which country?
1984 (Spain)
1986 (England)
1988 (France)
1986 (England) Next question
Diego Maradona scored against England in 1986 in the World Cup tournament with his hand in a match that saw Argentina win 2-1.
Which is the first country to ever win the World Cup trophy?
Uruguay
Brazil
Germany
Uruguay Next question
Uruguay is the first country ever to win the World Cup trophy in a match that saw Uruguay triumph over Argentina on July 30, 1930.
Which of the following players holds the record of being the oldest player in a World Cup competition?
Essam El-Hadary
Faryd Mondragón
Roger Milla
Essam El-Hadary Next question
Essam El-Hadary holds the record of being the oldest player in World Cup History when Egypt featured him against Saudi Arabia in 2018 in Russia. He was 45 years and 161 days old at the time.
Which country hosted the 2010 World Cup?
Brazil
England
South Africa
South Africa Next question
South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup edition that saw Spain emerge as winners in the finals.
Which player scored the first hattrick in the 2018 World Cup edition?
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Next question
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup edition which was also the first one in that edition.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke