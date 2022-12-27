Where was Home Alone filmed?[Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following Christmas movies and find out how many you can get right
Where was Home Alone filmed?
Illinois
Hawaii
Florida
Illinois Next question
Home Alone was filmed in Illinois in 1990.
How many siblings does Kevin have in Home Alone?
3
2
4
4 Next question
Who does Old Man Marley reunite with at the end of the movie?
Daughter
Son
Mother
Son Next question
What is the name of the head elf at the North Pole in The Santa Clause movie?
Bernard
Richard
Frank
Bernard Next question
Where does Amanda live in the movie called The Holiday?
London
Los Angeles
Washington DC
Los Angeles Next question
Who directed the Holiday?
Nancy Meyers
Rowan Atkinson
Tyler Perry
Nancy Meyers Next question
When did A Christmas Prince premiere?
2016
2017
2018
2017 Next question
Where was A Christmas Prince filmed?
Romania
Israel
Italy
Romania Next question
When did The Santa Clause premiere?
1994
1995
1996
1994 Next question
