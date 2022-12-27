ADVERTISEMENT
Where was Home Alone filmed?[Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following Christmas movies and find out how many you can get right

The Kid Who Loved Christmas (1990)
"The Kid Who Loved Christmas" (1990)
Where was Home Alone filmed?

Illinois
Hawaii
Florida
Illinois Next question
Home Alone was filmed in Illinois in 1990.

How many siblings does Kevin have in Home Alone?

3
2
4
4 Next question

Who does Old Man Marley reunite with at the end of the movie?

Daughter
Son
Mother
Son Next question

What is the name of the head elf at the North Pole in The Santa Clause movie?

Bernard
Richard
Frank
Bernard Next question

Where does Amanda live in the movie called The Holiday?

London
Los Angeles
Washington DC
Los Angeles Next question

Who directed the Holiday?

Nancy Meyers
Rowan Atkinson
Tyler Perry
Nancy Meyers Next question

When did A Christmas Prince premiere?

2016
2017
2018
2017 Next question

Where was A Christmas Prince filmed?

Romania
Israel
Italy
Romania Next question

When did The Santa Clause premiere?

1994
1995
1996
1994 Next question
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

