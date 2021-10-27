Which Gengetone song was banned by KFCB in 2019? [Quiz]
Kenyan music edition
This musician won the 2021 Pulse Music Influencer Award.
Tetu Shani
Nikita Kering
Ndovu Kuu
Bensoul
In 2021, this Kenyan musician’s song was featured in a Netflix show.
Tetu Shani
Miss Karun
Eric Wainaina
Nikita Kering
In 2004, this Kenyan hip hop artist caused a scene when he took a chopper ride to the Chaguo la Teeniez awards show.
Wyre
Nameless
Prezzo
Jua Cali
In 2002, this rap song became the unofficial political party anthem during the general elections.
Kwaheri
Who can Bwogo me?
Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo
Monalisa
In 2019, this song was banned from playing in public spaces by the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB).
Wamlambez
Tetema
Ni Tekenye
Pandana
This Kenyan band had a residency tour in the United Kingdom in October 2021.
H_Art the Band
Sauti Sol
Kiu
Sarabi
In 2013, this video won the Most Gifted Ragga/Dancehall Video Award at the Channel O Music Video Awards.
Nishike
Toto
Kookoo
You Guy! (Dat Dendai)
This Kenyan rapper once signed a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment in South Africa.
Victoria Kimani
Nonini
STL
Xtatic
In 2021, this contemporary artist’s album was the number 1 Christian album on Apple Music charts.
Noel Nderitu
Isaac Kimani
Manasseh Shalom
June Gachui
Noel Nderitu Next question
Noel Nderitu’s album "City on A Hill" was the number 1 Christian album on Apple Music charts and number 10 on all genres in the first week of its release.
From what tribe is the tune of the Kenyan National Anthem derived from?
Swahili
Giriama
Pokomo
Mijikenda
Pokomo Next question
The tune of the Kenyan National Anthem is derived from a Pokomo lullaby. It was a traditional lullaby sung to children. The lead composer was Mzee Galana Morowa Menza.
