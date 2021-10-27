RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Which Gengetone song was banned by KFCB in 2019? [Quiz]

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

Kenyan music edition

P-Unit's Frasha, rapper Xtatic and the album cover for Noel Nderitu's City on a Hill
P-Unit's Frasha, rapper Xtatic and the album cover for Noel Nderitu's "City on a Hill"
Recommended articles

This musician won the 2021 Pulse Music Influencer Award.

Tetu Shani
Nikita Kering
Ndovu Kuu
Bensoul
Nikita Kering Next question
19-year-old Nikita Kering won the 2021 Pulse Music Influencer Award. She was one of the youngest winners at the awards ceremony.

In 2021, this Kenyan musician’s song was featured in a Netflix show.

Tetu Shani
Miss Karun
Eric Wainaina
Nikita Kering
Tetu Shani Next question
Watch Out by Tetu Shani is featured in Episode Six of the South African hit series Blood & Water streaming on Netflix.

In 2004, this Kenyan hip hop artist caused a scene when he took a chopper ride to the Chaguo la Teeniez awards show.

Wyre
Nameless
Prezzo
Jua Cali
Prezzo Next question
In 2004, Prezzo made headlines in when he flew in a helicopter to the Chaguo la Teeniez Award show at Carnivore Grounds. By road, Wilson Airport is approximately 2.3 kilometers from Carnivore Grounds.

In 2002, this rap song became the unofficial political party anthem during the general elections.

Kwaheri
Who can Bwogo me?
Nchi ya Kitu Kidogo
Monalisa
Who can Bwogo me? Next question
In 2002, Who Can Bwogo Me? by rap duo Gidi Gidi Maji Maji became the unofficial party song for the National Alliance and Rainbow Coalition (NARC) during the 2002 Kenyan election campaign. I am Unbwogable became a popular slogan to chant during the political rallies.

In 2019, this song was banned from playing in public spaces by the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB).

Wamlambez
Tetema
Ni Tekenye
Pandana
Wamlambez Next question
In August 2019, Wamlambez by Sailors Gang was banned by Ezekiel Mutua when he was CEO at the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB). He claimed that the song was full of sexual innuendos. The song was to be played in clubs and bars only.

This Kenyan band had a residency tour in the United Kingdom in October 2021.

H_Art the Band
Sauti Sol
Kiu
Sarabi
Sauti Sol Next question
In October 2021, Sauti Sol commenced on their residency tour in United Kingdom. They performed across different venues in the United Kingdom.

In 2013, this video won the Most Gifted Ragga/Dancehall Video Award at the Channel O Music Video Awards.

Nishike
Toto
Kookoo
You Guy! (Dat Dendai)
You Guy (Dat Dendai) Next question
The song by P-Unit ft Collo won the Most Gifted Ragga/Dancehall Video Award at the 2013 Channel O Awards. They also bagged the Most Gifted East African Video award.

This Kenyan rapper once signed a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment in South Africa.

Victoria Kimani
Nonini
STL
Xtatic
Xtatic Next question
In 2012, Kenyan rapper Xtatic signed a five-year recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment in South Africa.

In 2021, this contemporary artist’s album was the number 1 Christian album on Apple Music charts.

Noel Nderitu
Isaac Kimani
Manasseh Shalom
June Gachui
Noel Nderitu Next question
Noel Nderitu’s album "City on A Hill" was the number 1 Christian album on Apple Music charts and number 10 on all genres in the first week of its release.

From what tribe is the tune of the Kenyan National Anthem derived from?

Swahili
Giriama
Pokomo
Mijikenda
Pokomo Next question
The tune of the Kenyan National Anthem is derived from a Pokomo lullaby. It was a traditional lullaby sung to children. The lead composer was Mzee Galana Morowa Menza.
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Trending

Which Gengetone song was banned by KFCB in 2019? [Quiz]

P-Unit's Frasha, rapper Xtatic and the album cover for Noel Nderitu's City on a Hill