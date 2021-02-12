Which Pulse recipe will crown your Valentine's Day? Take this Quiz to find out
Good food makes everything better!
Would you describe yourself or your significant other as a "sweet tooth"?
Yes
No
Are you a morning person?
Absolutely a morning person!
But Why? Absolutely Not!
Not a morning person?
Never have been, never will be!
Have you made any Valentine's Day plans?
Yes
Nope
Are you looking to impress anyone this Valentine's Day?
Bora uhai!
Yes! Yes! Yes!
What does a Kenyan Valentine's Day feel like?
Don't know, don't care
I'd like to find out
I need an extraordinary experience this Valentine's Day...
Pulse gotchu!
I need someone to fall in love with me this Valentine's Day! One way or another!
Love for who?!
Amen!
"Me, myself and I, that's all I got in the end, that's what I found out..."
That Beyoncé song says it all!
Beyoncé sang that?
Happy Valentines Day from all of us at Pulse!
Click here for one last amazing recipe!
