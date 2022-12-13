Which referee was dismissed for making controversial decisions at the World Cup? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following 2022 FIFA World Cup questions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Which referee was dismissed for making controversial decisions at the World Cup?
Mateu Lahoz
Wilton Sampaio
Mike Dean
Mateu Lahoz Next question
Mateu Lahoz was sent home by FIFA for making errors during the Netherlands vs Argentina match. The ref produced 17 yellow cards during the match.
Which is the only African country to ever make it to the semi-finals of a World Cup?
Senegal
Ghana
Morocco
Morocco Next question
Morocco will play in this year's semi-finals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are the first African country ever to play in the last four rounds.
Which stadium will host the finals of the World Cup?
Lusail Iconic Stadium
Stadium 974
Al Thumama Stadium
Lusail Iconic Stadium Next question
The final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on December 18, 2022.
Who scored England's goal in their match against France?
Harry Kane
Bukayo Saka
Harry Maguire
Harry Kane Next question
Which country eliminated Brazil from the 2022 World Cup
Germany
Morocco
Croatia
Croatia Next question
Croatia eliminated Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament through post-match penalties.
Who among the following was sacked by Spain for performing poorly at the World Cup?
Luis Enrique
Roberto Martinez
Gareth Southgate
Luis Enrique Next question
Luis Enrique parted ways with Spain after failing to lead his country into the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Who is Walid Regragui?
Moroccan association football manager
Qatari association football manager
Assistant FIFA President
Moroccan association football manager Next question
Which player suffered a red card during the Netherlands vs Argentina match?
Lautaro Martinez
Denzel Dumfries
Memphis Depay
Denzel Dumfries Next question
Denzel Dumfries of Holland was red-carded for persistent arguing.
Who among the following players has a hattrick in the World Cup?
Goncalo Ramos
Lionel Messi
Marcus Rashford
Goncalo Ramos Next question
Goncalo Ramos of Portugal scored a hattrick against Switzerland.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke