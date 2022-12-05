Who scored the lone goal in Brazil vs Cameroon match? [Quiz]
Test your Knowledge on the following 2022 FIFA World Cup questions.
Recommended articles
Who scored the lone goal in Brazil vs Cameroon match?
Vincent Aboubakar
Antony
Toko Ekambi
Vincent Aboubakar Next question
Vincent Aboubakar netted against Brazil to give Cameroon a late win over the Samba Boys.
Who is the current France's all-time top scorer?
Kylian Mbappe
Olivier Giroud
Karim Benzema
Olivier Giroud Next question
Olivier Giroud is currently France's top goal scorer after netting his 52nd goal against Poland. The record was initially held by Thierry Henry.
Which two African countries progressed to the last 16 in the 2022 World Cup?
Cameroon and Ghana
Cameroon and Tunisia
Senegal and Morocco
Senegal and Morocco Next question
Senegal and Morocco progressed to the last 16 after finishing as runners-up and group leaders respectively in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Who will play against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Australia
France
Netherlands
Netherlands Next question
What do Roberto Martinez and Otto Ado have in common?
Both played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Both are no longer managers after being axed from the World Cup
Both are 31 years old
Both are no longer managers after being axed from the World Cup Next question
Roberto Martinez and Otto Ado quit their managerial jobs for Belgium and Ghana respectively after failing to lead their countries to the last 16.
Which of the following players suffered a red card despite scoring for his country?
Luis Suarez
Vincent Aboubakar
Ismaila Sarr
Vincent Aboubakar Next question
Who scored for Portugal in their 2-1 loss over South Korea?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Bruno Fernandes
Ricardo Horta
Ricardo Horta Next question
Ricardo Horta netted for Portugal against South Korea in the 5th minute.
Who among the following became the first female to referee at a men's World Cup?
Stephanie Frappart
Salima Mukansanga
Margaret Frappart
Stephanie Frappart Next question
Stephanie Frappart was the centre referee in Germany vs Costa Rica match hence becoming the first female centre referee at a men's World Cup.
Who scored England's first goal against Senegal in the last 16?
Jordan Henderson
Harry Kane
Bukayo Saka
Jordan Henderson Next question
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke