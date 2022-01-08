RADP / Pulse Kenya

Relief for Kenya as electricity bills reduced by 15%

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The reduction is part of 30 percent reduction promise given by the President

The government has announced a 15 per cent reduction in power tariffs.
The government has announced a 15 per cent reduction in power tariffs.

The Ministry of Energy on Friday announced a 15 percent reduction in power costs in Kenya, handing relief to families and industries burdened by high cost of living.

Recommended articles

The ministry in a statement released in Nairobi said the reduction takes effect immediately and would cover the entire 2022 period.

"The tariff reduction is a fulfillment of a commitment made by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the nation, that the first tranche of reduction, 15 percent, will be reflected in the bills covering the end of the year in 2021," said the ministry.

The ministry observed that the reduction will boost livelihoods and economic growth by reducing the cost of living, putting more money in Kenyans' pockets and reducing the cost of doing business.

The ministry said it is working to see the second 15 percent reduction is affected in the first quarter of the year, bringing the total cut to 30 percent.

The 30 percent cut will see consumer costs drop from an average of Sh24 per kilowatt-hour to Sh15.

The implementation of the reduction of energy cost by 30 percent comes after the president issued a directive in October 2020 to fast track the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on Power Purchase Agreements.

“I urge the power producers to demonstrate goodwill as we seek to make our energy sector a greater catalyst of our national development,” he announced.

Kenya's demand for electricity has sustained an upward trend, growing at an average rate of 4.5 percent year-on-year driven by rising economic activities.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Trending

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

You watched as everything was taken from us - Miracle Baby says about Sailors Gang

I have no beef with Sailors – Boondocks Gang’s Exray clarifies as he warns Miracle Baby

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Bien and Eric Omondi fight at Konshens concert [Video]

Bien and Eric Omondi fight at Konshens concert