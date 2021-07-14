10 reasons why you should bet on Betika!

Here are 10 reasons why most bettors in the country prefer to bet with the leading betting firm.

1.Most affordable Jackpots

Betika has the most Jackpot choices and arguably the most affordable for bettors in Kenya. At Betika, you can win 100 million Kenya Shillings from a 99 bob bet.

Considering the terms and conditions on other offers in the market and for affordability reasons, Betika has the lowest minimum midweek jackpot stake of sh.15/- with the highest possible winnings.

They also have a Daily Jackpot known as Sababisha that offers sh.200,000 Jackpot for 10 bob or 10 bonus or 100 points.

2.Bonuses

Betika has a wide array of bonuses to offer to their customers.

First of all, they have a joining bonus for all new customers when they join the leading betting firm’s platform.

A deposit bonus for every customer’s first deposit of the day with no minimum stake and they also have a Stake Back Bonus where you can get up to 200% bonus equivalent to your stake when you lose a multibet of more than 7 games.

Betika also has a Bingwa boost bonus that offers punters a chance to earn a bonus of up to 500% on Multiple Bets. It applies to returns on all events, all markets of sports and live betting with 3 or more selections with odds 1.35 or higher.

3.No minimum bet

While most firms have a minimum stake requirement, Betika is one of the few companies that have no minimum bet requirement. You can bet with as little as one Kenya Shilling, as in one bob.

4.Bet Bila Bundles

Ask any Kenyan and they will tell you that data bundles are a precious commodity. It is always a pain receiving that infamous “your bundle balance is below 2MB” message.

Betika seems well aware of this pain as their customers heavily rely on availability of an internet connection to place their bets.

This means that Betika customers will no longer require to have data bundles to place a bet or view and analyze games on the Betika website.

5.Double Betika Points on Monday

Monday blues? Not at https://www.betika.com/ because you will earn double Betika points every Monday with your first 2 deposits of the day worth 99 bob you will get a sh.8/- bonus.

6.Boosted Odds

When it comes to increasing winnings, Betika offers customers a chance to win more with the highest boosted odds on popular leagues.

7.CashOut feature

Betika’s Cash Out feature allows you to settle your bets before the relevant event has finished to either lock in some profit or mitigate potential losses.

The Cash Out feature allows you to take an early payout on your bets before they are settled, meaning you can get money back before the event is over and your bet is ultimately resulted.

You’ll either make a profit, or get a portion of your initial bet back, depending on how your selection is doing at the time of your taking up the Cash Out.

8.Bet Share

Do you share your bet slip with your friends? Well, Betika awards top 20 bet-share participants with the highest number of bets shared and subsequent bets placed on them.

You can win up to sh.150,000/- when you just share your bet slip. Bets must have odds of more than 4.99 and your friends should place a bet with more than sh.25/-

9.KaBundle Wa KaBundle

This is a promotion where a consumer places any Shikisha bet with a stake that is more than or equal to sh.70 to receive 7 sms' & 7mb free data.

This offer is only for cash bets and upon deposit the reward bundles based on bets placed shall be sent after confirmation of the bet after 15 minutes.

10.Free Bets on the Betika App

Your first cash bet with a minimum stake amount of ten shillings gets you a free bet every Monday and Thursday.

I know it sound unreal, but get this, a match stake from 10 to 50 or any stake above 50 is awarded a 50bob free bet.