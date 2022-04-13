Another Kenyan banned for doping

Cyprian Kimutai
10,000m athlete Joyce Chepkirui has been banned for four years

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 10: Joyce Chepkirui of Kenya poses with a flag after finishing third in the Women's division of the Honolulu Marathon 2017 on December 10, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for HONOLULU MARATHON)

Joyce Chepkirui, 10,000m Commonwealth Games Gold medallist has been banned for four years, starting June 28 2019, for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.

According to the report released by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an expert panel studied anomalies in blood samples collected by World Athletics between 2016 and 2017.

The panel concluded the "likelihood of the abnormalities in results being due to blood manipulation" - the artificial increase of red blood cells using a stimulant - was "high".

Chepkirui tried to explain the abnormalities, revealing that she suffered from hormone imbalance and vaginal bleeding, which was caused by a contraceptives injected every three months, had an iron-rich diet and took three drugs to treat these conditions.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Gold medallist Joyce Chepkirui of Kenya on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Womens 10,000 metres at Hampden Park during day six of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 29, 2014 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her statements, CAS chose to uphold the suspension imposed on her in 2019 by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). Therefore, the four-year period of ineligibility has been back-dated to the start of her provisional suspension.

Following the ban, Chepkirui's race results between April 2016 and August 2017 have been nullified including a third-place finish in the 2016 Boston Marathon. She is therefore required to return any medals, prizes and appearance fees.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Joyce Chepkirui of Kenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 10,000 metres final at Hampden Park during day six of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 29, 2014 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The 30-year-old made her debut in the half marathon in Spain that November and finished second. She went on to win the Amsterdam and Honolulu marathons in 2015, besides finishing 10th in Boston Marathon the same year.

She attempted the 3,000m steeplechase in 2008, but managed only a fifth place finish at the national junior championships.

Cyprian Kimutai

