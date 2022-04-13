Another Kenyan banned for doping

According to the report released by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an expert panel studied anomalies in blood samples collected by World Athletics between 2016 and 2017.

The panel concluded the "likelihood of the abnormalities in results being due to blood manipulation" - the artificial increase of red blood cells using a stimulant - was "high".

Chepkirui tried to explain the abnormalities, revealing that she suffered from hormone imbalance and vaginal bleeding, which was caused by a contraceptives injected every three months, had an iron-rich diet and took three drugs to treat these conditions.

Despite her statements, CAS chose to uphold the suspension imposed on her in 2019 by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). Therefore, the four-year period of ineligibility has been back-dated to the start of her provisional suspension.

Following the ban, Chepkirui's race results between April 2016 and August 2017 have been nullified including a third-place finish in the 2016 Boston Marathon. She is therefore required to return any medals, prizes and appearance fees.

The 30-year-old made her debut in the half marathon in Spain that November and finished second. She went on to win the Amsterdam and Honolulu marathons in 2015, besides finishing 10th in Boston Marathon the same year.