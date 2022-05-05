Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce jets into Kenya

Cyprian Kimutai
Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is a three-time Olympic Champion

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica competes in the Women's 100m Round 1 on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica competes in the Women's 100m Round 1 on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Double 100m Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce has jetted into the country ahead of the Kip Keino Classic set for Saturday, May 7 at the Moi International Sports Complex (MISC), Kasarani.

The Jamaican who has a bucket-load of fans in Kenya stated the fanbase was the main reason that motivated her to visit the country for the first time.

“My huge base of Kenyan fans on my social media pages have for long been requesting me to come compete in Kenya,” Fraser-Pryce told media at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. “I want to repay that with a promise of a good, exciting and fast race of course.”

The 35-year-old who opened her season with a 22.79 seconds clocking in the 200 metres on April 24 at the Velocity Fest Meet number 11 said she will be looking forward to soaking in all the culture aside from the competitions.

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica gestures at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 4, 2022 after arriving in Kenya ahead of the Absa Kip Keino Classic set for May 7, 2022 at the Moi International Sports Centre. (Photo by Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group)
Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica gestures at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 4, 2022 after arriving in Kenya ahead of the Absa Kip Keino Classic set for May 7, 2022 at the Moi International Sports Centre. (Photo by Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group)

“I also know that Kenya has 42 tribes but the Maasais are the most famous. That is why I look forward to Kenya’s great hospitality,” said Fraser-Pryce.

On the back of a really good season in 2021, during which she dipped below the 10.70s in the 100m for the first time, the reigning 100m World Champion has set her sights on going even faster this year.

“ I want to execute my technique the best way possible to make sure I get my core times and targets," said the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist. Fraser-Pryce further revealed that she is trying to stay fresh for the World Championships in Oregon in July.

The 5 feet 3 inches is one of the headline international acts at the Kip Keino Classic alongside Olympic 100m silver medalist, Fred Kerley from USA as well as Tokyo 2020 champion, Italian Marcel Jacobs.

