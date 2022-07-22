How queen Faith Kipyegon was received at JKIA [Photos]

Traditional dancers braved the cold in the wee hours of the night waiting patiently for the 28-year-old to arrive.

As soon as the plane carrying the Greatest of All Time in women’s 1,500m touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the eerie sounds of the wind flowing through the buildings were replaced by sweet and glorious voices of passionate Kenyans.

The joyous reception hit fever pitch once Kipyegon was spotted walking through the gates. The queen had finally arrived.

Pulse Live Kenya

Aside from passionate fans and airport officials, the World Champion was received by Athletics Kenya chief administrative officer Susan Kamau, deputy director of sports Jackson Indakwa, friends and family members.

The reception seemed to have caught Kipyegon by surprise as she expressed her joy to eager journalists, all scrambling to get a word from and picture of her.

“First of all, I want to thank you all for turning up late to welcome me. I wasn’t expecting this. I feel humbled and loved,” Kipyegon told Nation while holding bouquets of flowers.

After a few selfies and a couple of dances, Kipyegon finally settled to address the journalists who had lined up.

Faith Kipyegon plans to break 1,500m World Record

Seemingly satisfied with her gold medal from the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Kipyegon stated that her focus has now shifted to breaking the World Record.

Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, the fastest 1,500m run by a female athlete is 3:50.07 achieved by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia during the IAAF Diamond League meeting at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco, on July 17, 2015.

“Nevertheless, I am looking forward to getting what I am still missing in my cabinet and that is the World Record. I hope to get it soon when I am still enjoying top form,” revealed Kipyegon.

Kipyegon who after her win in Hayward Field became the first woman to clinch two gold medals at the Summer Olympics and two at the World Championships disclosed that her next target is the Monaco Diamond League.

“It’s really something special to be called GOAT in women’s 1,500m, being the first woman to achieve a double at the Olympics and World Championship. I want to fully cement that with a World Record,” said Kipyegon.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kipyegon on July 19, crossed the finish line at a time of 3:52:96. Her win ensured Kenya won her first and currently the only gold medal at the global championships.

However, Kipyegon believes that Kenya will at least get two more medals before the end of the championships.