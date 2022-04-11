World Champion Cheruiyot to take part in Kip Keino Classic

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot will be among top athletes who will race at the Kip Keino Classic in Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on May 7.
Cheruiyot has set a target to improve his Personal Best this year
Cheruiyot, who finished second in 1,500m at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games revealed that he will use the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting as preparation for World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 14-24 in Oregon, USA.
In 2020, during the inaugural competition held in Nyayo Stadium, Cheruiyot won the race comfortably but was unable to compete at the 2021 edition.
The four-time Diamond League champion revealed that this year, he aims not only to defend his World Champion status but also best his time of 3:28.28. Cheruiyot set his Personal Best last year during the Hercules Diamond League competition in Monaco.
Chespol aims to defend her title
The 2019 Doha World Athletics Champion will also be joined by two-time world under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol.
Chespol whose PB and world U20 record of 8:58.78 ranks fifth on the world all-time list, will be looking to defend her Kip Keino Classic title which she won last year.
Just like Cheruiyot, Chespol will be using the race on May 7 as preparation for the forthcoming World Championships.
The 2015 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion has been hard at work in training in Ngong and says she has already noted a lot of improvement.
"The Kip Keino Classic is an opportunity to test yourself and identify any weak areas you need to improve on before the World Championships. I will be running against steeplechase specialists and this is the perfect preparation," she said.
Other notable names slated for the championship includes Vincent Keter in 1500m, marathoner Ruth Chepngetich who will be looking for honours in women’s 10,000m alongside the experienced trio of Alice Aprot, Brilliant Chepkorir and Jane Mwikali.
