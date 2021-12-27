4 surprising sports results of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

Kenya’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala lived up to expectations on Saturday, September 18 clocked 9.76s to break the African fastest time in the 100m and Kenya’s 100m national record for the 5th time at the Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In what has been a fantastic season for the 25-year-old, Omanyala finished 3rd in the Semi-final heat at the Olympics.

He then went on to break his own national record again running a sub 10 seconds in the 100m race at the Int. JOSKO Laufmeeting, Austria, shattering his own national record twice in a day.

First with a time of 9.96 in the semi-final and he went faster in the final running an impressive time of 9.86, becoming the first Kenyan to smash the sub 10 seconds mark.

He also joined an elite group of sprinters including the world’s fastest human Usain Bolt, to achieve that feat. He is the first truly world-class Kenyan sprinter for many years.

Kenya fails to win men steeplechase gold for the first time at Olympics

On July 30, Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali broke Kenya's dominance in the 3,000 metres steeplechase race at the Olympic Games.

El Bakkali timed his run brilliantly at the last hurdle to sprint past Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma as Kenya's Benjamin Kigen settled for bronze.

Since Amos Biwott’s exploits at Mexico 1968, Kenya had never failed to win gold in the Olympic Games men’s steeplechase final.

Before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the men’s steeplechase roll of honour read like this: Amos Biwott (1968, Mexico), Kipchoge Keino (1972, Munich), 1976 (Montreal, Kenya boycotted), 1980 (Moscow, Kenya boycotted), Julius Korir (1984, Los Angeles), Julius Kariuki (1988, Seoul), Mathew Birir (1992, Barcelona), Joseph Keter (1996, Atlanta), Reuben Kosgei (2000, Sydney), Ezekiel Kemboi (2004, Athens), Brimin Kipruto (2008, Beijing), Ezekiel Kemboi (2012, London) and Conseslus Kipruto (2016, Rio de Janeiro).

Timothy Cheruiyot 1500m loss to Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the Olympic men's 1,500 metres final on August 7, breaking the Games record to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot who took silver.

Ingebrigtsen was the first European winner of the event since Spain's Fermin Cacho in Barcelona in 1992.

The Norwegian started fast and took the lead before Cheruiyot overtook him and dictated the pace for the majority of the race as Ingebrigtsen tucked in behind.

The 20-year Norwegian sped past Cheruiyot on the last lap, however, to clock a blistering 3:28.32 and claim the gold medal.

Cheruiyot, the 2019 world champion and this year's world leader, could not respond to Ingebrigtsen's late move, settling for silver and his first Olympic medal in what has been a challenging road to Tokyo for the Kenyan.

The 25-year-old missed the cut to compete in the Games after finishing fourth in the Kenyan trials but luckily made the cut after Kamar Etyang was dropped for not meeting World Athletics anti-doping testing requirements.

Thika Queens crowned 2021 FKF Women Premier League

Thika Queens were the 2021 Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League champions. Former Kenyan international Essie Akida scored a brace to inspire Thika Queens to an impressive 3-0 win over Gaspo Women in an entertaining playoff final played at Nakuru Agriculture Showgrounds on June 28th.

Thika won the league unbeaten in the entire season. They emerged victorious in Zone A with 42 points, followed by Gaspo with 29 points.

The triumph ended Vihiga Queens’ three-year hold of the title after they were stunned by Gaspo who won 5-4 through penalty shootouts after their semi-final fixture ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Thika Queens were presented a trophy and 350,000 Kenyan Shilling as prize money.