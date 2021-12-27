RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

5 Athletes who broke records in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Record after record after record!

Faith Kipyegon set a new Olympic record in Tokyo as she won the women's 1500m gold medal
Faith Kipyegon set a new Olympic record in Tokyo as she won the women's 1500m gold medal

2021 was a momentous year for athletics with many records being set for the first time, and other sporting records being broken after enduring for decades!

Recommended articles

Let’s take a look at some of the big moments and records set by Kenyan athletes.

Faith Kipyegon set a new 1500m Olympic Record

On August 6, Faith Kipyegon retained her Olympics 1500 metres gold in an emphatic fashion at the Olympic Stadium here on Friday.

Kipyegon clocked to come home in an Olympic Record of 3:53.11 ahead of Great Britain's Laura Muir and Netherlands Sifan Hassan.

Kipyegon broke the 33-year-old Olympic record set by Romanian Paula Ivan at the Seoul Games as she clocked 3min 53.11sec in hot, humid conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

Kipyegon also became the second African woman to defend an Olympic title after becoming a mum, after Cameroonian triple Jumper Francoise Mbango.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1500m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1500m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Agnes Tirop set a new 10km record

A month before her untimely death, the late Agnes Tirop set a new world record holder in a 10km road race after clocking 30:01 during the Adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany on September 12.

Tirop, who took the charge in the last two kilometres, managed to shake off her compatriots before crossing the line, lowering Paula Radcliffe’s record time of 30:21 clocked at San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2003.

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women's 10km in 30:01 at adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She broke the world record by 29 seconds. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women's 10km in 30:01 at adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She broke the world record by 29 seconds. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for ADIDAS) Pulse Live Kenya

Beatrice Chepkoech Breaks the 5K World Record

Beatrice Chepkoech now owns two world records. On Valentine’s day, the Kenyan distance runner, who set the world record in the steeplechase in 2018, broke the women’s world record in the 5K at the Monaco Run by completing the road race in 14:43.

The victory improved on the previous 14:48 record set by Caroline Kipkirui in a mixed-gender race and the women’s-only record of 14:44, set by Sifan Hassan in 2019.

While battling less than ideal weather conditions along the coastline of the French Riviera, Chepkoech, managed to establish an early lead with the help of her pacer, Luuk Maas. By the time she hit the first kilometre in 2:57, she was 15 seconds ahead of her next competitor, Meraf Bahta.

For the final kilometre, Chepkoech blazed through the finish with a 2:47 split to secure the world record. She averaged 4:44-mile pace on the roads, which came close to her 14:39 5,000-meter personal best on the track.

01 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Athletics: Olympics, 3000 m steeplechase, women, heats at the Olympic Stadium. Gesa Felicitas Krause from Germany (2nd from front) in action next to Beatrice Chepkoech (front) from Kenya. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
01 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Athletics: Olympics, 3000 m steeplechase, women, heats at the Olympic Stadium. Gesa Felicitas Krause from Germany (2nd from front) in action next to Beatrice Chepkoech (front) from Kenya. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Emmanuel Wanyonyi set a new under-20 800m World Record

On August 22, Emmanuel Wanyonyi set a new championship record of 1:43.76 in the men's 800m after winning gold at the World U20 Championships at Kasarani, Nairobi.

Wanyonyi put up a devastating final kick to go past Algeria’s Mohamed Ali Gouaned who settled for silver while compatriot Noah Kibet finished third.

Kibet and Wanyonyi bolted to the leading pack straight from gun off with the Algerian lurking behind them like a scavenger.

At the bell, it was Kibet who was in the lead, Wanyonyi second while the Algerian was perched right behind them.

However, Kibet started to fade off just after the first bend with Gouaned blazing past him to come to second.

Upfront, Wanyonyi who trains in 800m legend Janeth Jepkosgei’s camp was not letting go of the lead. He instead put on the afterburners, sizzling his pace to cross the finish line first.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Dan Vernon for World Athletics)
Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Dan Vernon for World Athletics) Pulse Live Kenya

Joyciline Jepkosgei set a new course record at the Berlin Half Marathon

On August 22 Joyciline Jepkosgei took the GENERALI BERLIN HALF MARATHON with a spectacular course record of 65:16. The 27 year-old smashed the mark of Dutch double Olympic Champion Sifan Hassan, who had won the race with 65:45 in 2019.

Due to a tailwind during the first couple of kilometres, some very fast split times were recorded. Kenyans Joyciline Jepkosgei, Nancy Meto and Valary Aiyabei stormed through the 5 k mark in 15:02.

This was well under world-record pace. However, the global mark of 64:02 then slipped out of reach when the wind hit the runners from the front for a longer section. Nonetheless, the pace was still extraordinary fast.

The Kenyan trio passed the 10km mark in 30:29. On the way to 15km, Valary Aiyabei lost contact. In contrast, Nancy Meto managed to hold on to the former world half marathon record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei until the final two kilometres. She was rewarded by her fine race with second place and an improvement by more than three minutes to 65:21.

Joyciline Jepkosgei wins women's event at the 2021 London Marathon
Joyciline Jepkosgei wins women's event at the 2021 London Marathon Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 surprising sports results of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

4 surprising sports results of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

5 Athletes who broke records in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

5 Athletes who broke records in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track

Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track

Lukaku revives Chelsea's bid to 'hunt' down Man City

Lukaku revives Chelsea's bid to 'hunt' down Man City

Wolves' Covid outbreak forces Arsenal postponement

Wolves' Covid outbreak forces Arsenal postponement

Leaders Man City hit six after Leicester scare

Leaders Man City hit six after Leicester scare

Covid-hit Celtic see off St Johnstone, Rangers remain six clear

Covid-hit Celtic see off St Johnstone, Rangers remain six clear

Thailand book place in AFF Suzuki Cup final

Thailand book place in AFF Suzuki Cup final

Palace forced to miss Vieira as Premier League plays on despite Covid surge

Palace forced to miss Vieira as Premier League plays on despite Covid surge

Trending

Sh2 billion worth NFL player Beckham Jr spotted wearing Kenyan shorts

Sh2 billion worth NFL player Beckham Jr spotted wearing Kenyan shorts

Algerian star Sofiane Lokar dies from heart attack while playing on Christmas day

Algeria

How some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas [Photos]

Football stars

Kipchoge saga: World Athletics announces new shoe sole regulation for athletes

Eluid Kipchoge posing with the Alphafly Next% shoes