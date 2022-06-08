COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Team Kenya start countdown to Commonwealth Games

Cyprian Kimutai
123 Kenyans are set to take part in the event

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Elijah Motonei Manangoi of Kenya and Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrate following Men's 1500 metres final during athletics on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
The 2022 Commonwealth Games begins in just 50 days with athletes from around the world heading to Birmingham, England for one of the biggest sporting competition in the world.

Team Kenya is set to make its 17th appearance at the quadrennial competition set to take place from July 28 to August 8 2022. According to the National Olympics Committee-Kenya (NOCK), Kenya will send 123 athletes to Birmingham, describing the squad as a "dynamic team."

NOCK which also serves as the Commonwealth Games Association of Kenya revealed that they will select athletes who will take part in 20 sporting disciplines.

"We have agreed jointly with the ministry of sports for improved performance at the Games. NOCK has been closely monitoring the selection criteria of the teams, to ensure that the best Kenyan athletes are selected to represent the country," said Francis Mutuku, General-Secretary of NOCK.

Kenya's Celliphine Chepteek Chespol competes during the athletics women's 3000m steeplechase final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The last time Kenya took part in the Commonwealth Games, the athletes won 17 medals (four golds, seven silvers and six bronzes), finishing 14th overall. Athletics is set to feature the largest contingent of athletes, with 45 men and women taking part in track, field and marathon competitions.

Other sports set to field sports men and women include; boxing, cycling, judo, hockey, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball, wheelchair basketball, para athletics, para powerlifting, para-cycling, lawn bowls, squash, swimming beach volleyball, triathlon, badminton, rugby and table tennis.

The trials to decide which athletes will be part of the team that travels to Birmingham as well as Eugene, USA for the World Championships will take part between June 24th and June 25th, 2022 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

