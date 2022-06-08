Team Kenya start countdown to Commonwealth Games

Team Kenya is set to make its 17th appearance at the quadrennial competition set to take place from July 28 to August 8 2022. According to the National Olympics Committee-Kenya (NOCK), Kenya will send 123 athletes to Birmingham, describing the squad as a "dynamic team."

NOCK which also serves as the Commonwealth Games Association of Kenya revealed that they will select athletes who will take part in 20 sporting disciplines.

"We have agreed jointly with the ministry of sports for improved performance at the Games. NOCK has been closely monitoring the selection criteria of the teams, to ensure that the best Kenyan athletes are selected to represent the country," said Francis Mutuku, General-Secretary of NOCK.

Athletics to dominate the squad

The last time Kenya took part in the Commonwealth Games, the athletes won 17 medals (four golds, seven silvers and six bronzes), finishing 14th overall. Athletics is set to feature the largest contingent of athletes, with 45 men and women taking part in track, field and marathon competitions.

Other sports set to field sports men and women include; boxing, cycling, judo, hockey, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball, wheelchair basketball, para athletics, para powerlifting, para-cycling, lawn bowls, squash, swimming beach volleyball, triathlon, badminton, rugby and table tennis.