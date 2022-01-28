Visa issues halt Hellen Obiri's relocation to USA

The move comes after the two time 5000m World Champion signed an official partnership with Swiss performance brand On.

"I was meant to move with my family to the US but we have experienced some Visa hurdles.

The process of applying for permanent residence is not open until next year do I will continue training in Kenya until that is made possible," said Obiri in an interview with Mozzart Sport.

Routine visa services remain limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi continues to operate with reduced staffing.

Obiri, the only woman in history to win world titles in indoor track, outdoor track and cross country is in the process of transitioning to road racing with the backing of the Zurich-based performance brand.

Obiri's many accolades include 5000m silver medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, back-to-back 5000m World Champion in 2017 and 2019, as well as 5000m silver medal at the 2021 Diamond League Final.

"We are immensely proud and honored to have Hellen Obiri join the On team. Over the years, Hellen has wowed us with her drive, determination and dedication to the sport." said On Co-Founder Olivier Bernhard.

According to Bernhard, Obiri was a crucial signing due to her ability to adapt to run both on track and road. "The versatility of Obiri's success in both track and road, proves there is so much more to come, and we are thrilled to be a part of her next journey."

Obiri and her family will be moving to Boulder, Colorado to continue her training as well as raise her daughter in a new country for the first time.