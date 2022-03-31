RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya, main focus at crucial FIFA Congress

Cyprian Kimutai

The fate of Kenyan football will be decided

TOPSHOT - Men take part in a charity football tournament at the recreation grounds in Mathare slum, Nairobi, to raise funds following the death of one of their compatriots on October 17, 2020. - (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Men take part in a charity football tournament at the recreation grounds in Mathare slum, Nairobi, to raise funds following the death of one of their compatriots on October 17, 2020. - (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 72nd FIFA Congress will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) today, March 31 with the suspension of Kenya's football association set to be discussed.

In February, Kenya alongside Zimbabwe were banned from world football by FIFA because of governmental interference in the running of the game.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed had disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee in November 2021.

"They know what needs to be done for the suspension to be lifted and for them to be re-admitted," Gianni Infantino, President of world governing body FIFA, said as he demanded the CS to rescind her decision to appoint a caretaker committee.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 69th FIFA Congress at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 05, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 69th FIFA Congress at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 05, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

FKF president Doris Petra who will represent Kenya in the virtual meeting has warned that there are three possible scenarios that will come out of the meeting.

"FIFA is likely to ratify the suspension or lift it and maybe give us more time to sort out our issues depending on whether we met the set conditions,” Petra told Standard Sports.

The matter is part of the 12-point agenda of the Congress with conversations around sanctions imposed on Russian football after the country’s invasion of Ukraine set to dominate the meeting.

FIFA had initially faced criticism when the organisation introduced measures which would have allowed the team to continue under the Football Union of Russia (RFU) banner, without the national flag, anthem with players playing at a neutral venue.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 13: President of Russia, Vladimir Putin during the 68th FIFA Congress at the Moscow Expocentre on June 13, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 13: President of Russia, Vladimir Putin during the 68th FIFA Congress at the Moscow Expocentre on June 13, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Teams opposing Russia in the World Cup qualifying playoff matches had insisted they would refuse to face the team.

FIFA’s eventual suspension of Russia led to Poland being awarded a walk-over to the final stage of playoff phase, with the nation sealing a World Cup spot on Tuesday, March 29.

The FIFA Congress are set to ratify Russia’s suspension, a sanction the RFU has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Cyprian Kimutai

