Kenya, main focus at crucial FIFA Congress

In February, Kenya alongside Zimbabwe were banned from world football by FIFA because of governmental interference in the running of the game.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed had disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee in November 2021.

"They know what needs to be done for the suspension to be lifted and for them to be re-admitted," Gianni Infantino, President of world governing body FIFA, said as he demanded the CS to rescind her decision to appoint a caretaker committee.

Pulse Live Kenya

FKF president Doris Petra who will represent Kenya in the virtual meeting has warned that there are three possible scenarios that will come out of the meeting.

"FIFA is likely to ratify the suspension or lift it and maybe give us more time to sort out our issues depending on whether we met the set conditions,” Petra told Standard Sports.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The matter is part of the 12-point agenda of the Congress with conversations around sanctions imposed on Russian football after the country’s invasion of Ukraine set to dominate the meeting.

FIFA had initially faced criticism when the organisation introduced measures which would have allowed the team to continue under the Football Union of Russia (RFU) banner, without the national flag, anthem with players playing at a neutral venue.

Pulse Live Kenya

Teams opposing Russia in the World Cup qualifying playoff matches had insisted they would refuse to face the team.

FIFA’s eventual suspension of Russia led to Poland being awarded a walk-over to the final stage of playoff phase, with the nation sealing a World Cup spot on Tuesday, March 29.