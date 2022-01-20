RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

9 Safari Classic drivers you didn't know were related

Cyprian Kimutai

The rally will start in Naivasha with the finish point in Watamu, Kilifi County

Kenya's racer Hardev Sira drives his classic Ford Escort across a flat plain on the second race of the third and last day of the Safari rally at Malewa bay in Kenya's lakeside town of Naivasha, on July 7, 2019. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's racer Hardev Sira drives his classic Ford Escort across a flat plain on the second race of the third and last day of the Safari rally at Malewa bay in Kenya's lakeside town of Naivasha, on July 7, 2019. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP via Getty Images)

Forty-eight drivers are set to participate in the up-coming East African Safari Classic Rally but did you know that nine out of the 34 Kenyan participants are related?

So just who are these guys anyway? Check them all out below.

Tundo Family

Carl 'Flash' Tundo may be a household name but did you know that the five-time Safari Rally winner will be competing against his father Frank and elder brother Speedy.

In 2009 he was crowned champion of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC), making him the first and only Kenyan winner of an IRC round.

Carl Tundo & long-time friend Tim Jessop who is also his co-driver
Carl Tundo & long-time friend Tim Jessop who is also his co-driver

His long time friend Tim Jessop has been his co-driver since 2002. He competed twice in the classic rally, in 2015 and 2017. The latter according to Jessop was his favourite year, winning the 60th edition of Safari Rally and the classic rally.

Frank Tundo on the other hand was a wheat farmer in Nakuru and reputable rally driver who savoured a feel of the works on team cars when Kenya was blessed with world-beaters in the WRC Safari Rally.

Carl Tundo will compete against his father Frank Tundo & brother Speedy Tundo
Carl Tundo will compete against his father Frank Tundo & brother Speedy Tundo

Frank is a Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) - Division One driver, and will be one of the drivers to watch in this year's rally. Frank will be co-driven by his son Speedy.

Aslam Khan and Arshad Khan

Brothers Aslam and Arshad Khan are expected to fly the famous Khan flag high at the 10th edition of the classic rally.

Aslam, 69, will be navigated by his younger brother Arshad in a Porshe 911 under Team ALS Motorsport.

The two are already seeded third in the contest alongside indigenous driver Eric Bengi, Mark Bentley and Quentin Mitchell, among others.

Brothers Aslam and Arshad Khan are expected to flag the famous Khan flag high in the 10th edition of the classic rally.
Brothers Aslam and Arshad Khan are expected to flag the famous Khan flag high in the 10th edition of the classic rally.

Khan started rallying at the age of 21, bagging three Kenya National Rally Championship gongs, among other trophies along the way.

Their uncle Saeed Khan started in the coronation Safari Rallies in the mid 1950’s and since then the family as been addicted to rallying.

The Khan family has managed to get nephews, nieces and now grandnephews addicted to rallying and in particular the classic rally.

Steve Parkinson and Russell Parkinson

Concours D’Elegance 2016 winner, Steve, will for the first time take part in the East African Safari Classic Rally navigated by his son Russell.

The 57-year-old first started rallying two years ago and has the ambition to take part in more classic rallies in New Zealand and Morocco.

The inspiration to rally came from Russell's grandfather who he claims was heavily involved.

2016 Concours D’Elegance winner Steve will for the first time take part in the East African Safari Classic Rally navigated by his son Russell.
2016 Concours D'Elegance winner Steve will for the first time take part in the East African Safari Classic Rally navigated by his son Russell.

Shakeel Khan & Assad Mughal

Shakeel Khan, 45, hopes he will be drenched in beginner's luck as he makes his debut at the classic rally.

Co-driven by his brother-in-law Assad Mughal, Khan will be aiming to best his previous Guru Nanak results.

Khan is a former Kenya Air Force pilot and now the chairman of aviation service providers, ALS. Shakeel is also Aslam and Arshad Khan's nephew.

Co-driven by his brother in law Assad Mughal, Khan will be aiming to best her previous Guru Nanak results.
Co-driven by his brother in law Assad Mughal, Khan will be aiming to best her previous Guru Nanak results.

First run in 2003, the legendary East Africa Safari Classic Rally is a nine-day rally covering up to 5,000 Km.

The rally will start in Naivasha with the finish point in Watamu, Kilifi County. In between, there will be stages in Nakuru, Nanyuki, Amboseli National Park, Taveta and finally, at the ocean-front, Watamu, which will host the last section of the race.

The event which has attracted participants from USA, Bulgaria, UK, Zimbabwe, Oman and South Africa will be from February 10 to the 18th.

Cyprian Kimutai

