A Guide To Online Casinos In Kenya

The gamblers cut across the population. Consequently, you can find teenagers, higher institution students, younger people, middle-aged people, and even the elderly playing online casino games in the country. The country equally has its fair share of local and foreign online casinos.

Check below for more insight into the unique features of online gambling in Kenya.

Gambling regulation

Up to 76% of young people in Kenya take part in gambling, necessitating the need for proper regulation. Gambling is legal in Kenya for both land-based and online gamblers. The gambling regulatory agency in the country is the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya (BCLBK). The regulatory body was established in 1966, indicating that gambling had been operational in Kenya for decades. This regulatory body is responsible for assessing, licensing, and monitoring gambling outlets online and offline. There are local and foreign online gambling sites in the country, but the foreign ones make up the larger number.

Special bonuses to players

76% of young Kenyans involved in gambling are college students. Many Kenya casinos provide a series of bonuses to attract these young gamblers and keep them committed. 1000 casino bonus increases the players’ bankroll, enabling them to play various online casino games for a longer period.

Many other casinos in Kenya offer several additional bonuses. What you get in terms of bonuses depends on the site where you register for Kenya gaming. Other bonuses you can get as an online casino player in Kenya are a welcome bonus, no deposit bonus, free spins, and promotional offers.

Mobile online gaming in Kenya

Many of the gambling sites in Kenya offer mobile platforms to their players. The mobile platforms enable players to take their games with them everywhere, removing the need to stay glued to a laptop or desktop computer. Most online casino players in Kenya are young, and many are stuck with their smartphones, compelling the gambling sites to make their platforms mobile-compatible.

Some online gambling sites make it compulsory for their members to download their mobile apps before accessing the mobile versions of their casino sites. However, many gambling sites allow players to choose between the web version and the mobile app. The third group of gambling sites does not offer any mobile app, restricting their members to the web version only. The web gambling platforms are accessible via the Smartphone’s internet browsers.

Available online casino games in Kenya

Residing in Kenya never restricts the type or number of games an online casino player can access. Nevertheless, the number of games you can access in Kenya depends on the gambling site where you register an account. So, you should find out about the number of games available on a gambling site before registering there. Find out if the site offers progressive jackpots, allowing you to win big. The Kenyan government revoked several gambling licenses some years back, but this never deterred the people from taking part in gambling, due to the exciting games available to online gamblers.

Some of the many games accessible to Kenya online casino players are:

Classic roulette

Video poker

Caribbean stud

Three card poker

Craps

Casino Hold’em

Blackjack

Keno

Baccarat

Sic Bo

Live casino games

Bingo

How to pick the best gambling site in Kenya

The points below will guide you in this regard:

Check if the site is licensed: You have no business with an unlicensed gambling site. Check if the BCLBK licenses the site. If not, find out if a trustworthy foreign regulatory agency licenses the casino.

You have no business with an unlicensed gambling site. Check if the BCLBK licenses the site. If not, find out if a trustworthy foreign regulatory agency licenses the casino. Check the available games: Register with that gambling site only if it offers the particular online casino game you would like to play. Also, check for the other games available. Some gambling sites add more games frequently, enabling their customers to choose from the varieties.

Register with that gambling site only if it offers the particular online casino game you would like to play. Also, check for the other games available. Some gambling sites add more games frequently, enabling their customers to choose from the varieties. Check the payment options: A good gambling site should ease the deposit and withdrawal process by providing various payment methods.

Conclusion

Most young people in Kenya are involved in online gambling, and an adequate number of online casino sites cater to their needs. Thanks to the regulatory prowess of the BCLBK, gambling is very safe in the country, and it is also a legal endeavor. Gamblers can also access several bonuses on the available casino sites, encouraging them to play.

All bonuses on gambling sites operating in Kenya have wagering requirements, and you should find out about the requirements before accepting the bonuses. Read the terms and conditions on that site before you start playing casino games there. Gamble responsibly by only betting with what you can afford to lose.

Author’s Biography

Mila Roy has been a part of the gambling world for decades. Therefore, he understands what a gambler can do to make headway. Mila never hesitates to share his vast online gambling experience on Gamblizard, enabling both beginners and experienced gamblers to learn something new and beneficial about online gambling.