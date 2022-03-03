Tuchel shocked as Abramovic sets Friday deadline to sell Chelsea

“It’s big news, it will be a big change, but I’m also never afraid of change, and will focus on what I can influence, and this staff and team at Cobham,” said Tuchel after their 3-2 FA cup win against Luton Town on Wednesday, March 2.

The Russian oligarch confirmed that the Blues is officially for sale in a statement released on Wednesday.

Abramovich revealed that all net proceeds – understood to be the money from any sale minus legal fees – would be used “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine”.

He also confirmed he had written off the Sh228 billion of loans he made to Chelsea since taking over in 2003.

The sale of Chelsea is being overseen by a New York-based merchant bank, Raine Group, on behalf of Abramovich.

Abramovich is keen to sell his assets in the UK before any sanctions are imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

British lawmakers are working to sanction high net-worth individuals from Russia who may have affiliations with President Vladimir Putin.

Any sanctions from the United States or European Union (EU) could also bar Abramovich from moving the funds of any sale of the Premier League club, with that having wide-reaching implications in the UK.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly are understood to be two of the parties joining forces and preparing a bid for the Blues.

Wyss worth a reported Sh655 billion, has partnered with Boehly, the part-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team, who is worth an estimated Sh762 billion.