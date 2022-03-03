RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Tuchel shocked as Abramovic sets Friday deadline to sell Chelsea

Cyprian Kimutai

The club is being sold due to sanctions imposed on Russia

Chelsea face an uncertain future amid potential sanctions for owner Roman Abramovich
Thomas Tuchel, head coach of English Premier League (EPL) side Chelsea has described Roman Abramovich's move to sell the club as “big news” that had “not sunk in yet.”

“It’s big news, it will be a big change, but I’m also never afraid of change, and will focus on what I can influence, and this staff and team at Cobham,” said Tuchel after their 3-2 FA cup win against Luton Town on Wednesday, March 2.

The Russian oligarch confirmed that the Blues is officially for sale in a statement released on Wednesday.

Abramovich revealed that all net proceeds – understood to be the money from any sale minus legal fees – would be used “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine”.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel faced questions on owner Roman Abramovich's future role at the club
He also confirmed he had written off the Sh228 billion of loans he made to Chelsea since taking over in 2003.

The sale of Chelsea is being overseen by a New York-based merchant bank, Raine Group, on behalf of Abramovich.

Abramovich is keen to sell his assets in the UK before any sanctions are imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

British lawmakers are working to sanction high net-worth individuals from Russia who may have affiliations with President Vladimir Putin.

A protester holds a poster reading Sanctions against Russia now during a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on February 24, 2022.
Any sanctions from the United States or European Union (EU) could also bar Abramovich from moving the funds of any sale of the Premier League club, with that having wide-reaching implications in the UK.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly are understood to be two of the parties joining forces and preparing a bid for the Blues.

Swiss medical device company Synthes Chairman of the board Hansjoerg Wyss speaks during the general shareholders meeting in Solothurn April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Wyss worth a reported Sh655 billion, has partnered with Boehly, the part-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team, who is worth an estimated Sh762 billion.

Several more investors are involved, with at least two others understood to be from the US. Interested parties have been invited to make official bids by March 15.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

