AFC Leopards saved from paying former player Sh1.8 million

Cyprian Kimutai

The case against Soter Kayumba initially led to a transfer ban from FIFA

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda (right) with former player Soter Kayumba (centre)
AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda (right) with former player Soter Kayumba (centre)

A panel at FIFA has dismissed an appeal by Rwandese Soter Kayumba who was seeking Sh1.8 million in settlement fees after the club failed to settle debts with the defender.

"It has been in the public domain that AFC Leopards SC had been barred from registering players during the mid-season transfer following a complaint by our former defender Soter Kayumba on monies owed to him," read a statement released by the club.

In March last year, Kayumba reported Ingwe to FIFA after allegedly serving them for four months without receiving pay.

"As a club, we value all our players and the playing and technical units are treated with utmost support and respect," said AFC in response to the allegations.

AFC Leopards have been cleared by FIFA over case involving Rwandese Soter Kayumba
AFC Leopards have been cleared by FIFA over case involving Rwandese Soter Kayumba

Arising from this dispute, the matter resulted in the club being banned from registering or signing new players.

"The office initiated talks with Mr Kayumba to have the matters settled amicably and after an initial agreement, he later reneged on the agreed terms and changed conditions leading the matter to be referred back to FIFA," read the statement in part.

‘Ingwe’ noted that after submitting their defence to FIFA, the Rwandese defender on his part failed to give response in time which resulted in the club being cleared from the case.

"The club submitted its defence to the arbitrator and Soter was given a set time to respond. However, the player failed to submit his response in time. The club has hence been cleared of the case as communicated by FIFA to both parties," concluded the statement.

Ingwe are currently sixth on the Kenya Premier League standings with 40 points from 23 matches. They have won 11 matches, drawn five, and lost seven.

Cyprian Kimutai

