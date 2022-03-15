AFC Leopards coach angered by Sofapaka, calls coach 'stupid'

Aussems said this during a post-match conference after Leopards and Sofapaka played out to a 1-1 draw in an FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, March 13.

Aussems was left raging at Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma who allegedly said some words that seemed to have angered AFC assistant coach Tom Juma.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stewards stepped in to restrain the coaches as both benches got involved in the fracas, while some players on the bench also weighed in. The fight was later stopped with the help of police officers. After a few minutes, Ouma was red carded.

The officers also had to calm the agitated Leopards fans who had started coming off the stands baying for Ouma's blood.

At the time, Batoto ba Mungu had taken the lead in the 21st minute when captain Lawrence Juma rose high to head home midfielder Said Tsuma's cross from the right.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, less than three minutes after the altercation, Dan Musamali rose highest inside the box to head home a Washington Munene cross as Ingwe benefited the most from the five-minute stoppage.