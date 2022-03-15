RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

AFC Leopards coach angered by Sofapaka, calls coach 'stupid'

Cyprian Kimutai

Coaches from both teams fought for close to five minutes

"When you are born stupid, you remain stupid" - AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems blasts Sofapaka coach after bitter spat

“When you are born stupid, you will remain stupid - there are some stupid guys who should learn from others and try to understand football,” were the words AFC Leopards Head Coach Patrick Aussems chose to describe Sofapaka FC assistant coach David Ouma.

Aussems said this during a post-match conference after Leopards and Sofapaka played out to a 1-1 draw in an FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, March 13.

Aussems was left raging at Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma who allegedly said some words that seemed to have angered AFC assistant coach Tom Juma.

Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma (right) is shown a red card by the match referee during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Stewards stepped in to restrain the coaches as both benches got involved in the fracas, while some players on the bench also weighed in. The fight was later stopped with the help of police officers. After a few minutes, Ouma was red carded.

The officers also had to calm the agitated Leopards fans who had started coming off the stands baying for Ouma's blood.

At the time, Batoto ba Mungu had taken the lead in the 21st minute when captain Lawrence Juma rose high to head home midfielder Said Tsuma's cross from the right.

AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

However, less than three minutes after the altercation, Dan Musamali rose highest inside the box to head home a Washington Munene cross as Ingwe benefited the most from the five-minute stoppage.

Both sides then played cautiously in the second half with chances becoming scarce. "Unbeaten in eight games, one loss in our last 15 games with this so fragile, unexperimented but promising team facing big problems every day," the Belgian tactician tweeted after the game.

Cyprian Kimutai

