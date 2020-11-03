It was recently announced that online gambling provider Betsafe is replacing SportPesa as the sponsor of Premier League football teams, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. This came after SportPesa pulled out as a sponsor last year, leaving the teams facing severe financial difficulties and uncertainties.

The new sponsorship deal has been confirmed for three seasons, and this starts with the 2020/2021 campaign. Premier League team AFC Leopards has now unveiled its new home kit, which has been designed with the Betsafe logo on the jersey. The new kit has stayed true to form with the traditional blue and white team colours, but also stylishly accommodates the Betsafe logo.

Proud of the New Kit

The club revealed the kits before any new signing had been confirmed. A new shop has been opened in the central Nairobi area, and fans who want to get their hands on the new kit can get it from here. The stars of the team were clearly proud of the new jersey and were quick to show their delight when they spoke to the press.

In a recent press statement, the team stated, “And here is a multipurpose outfit; it is an official wear, it is a weekend wear, it is a workout outfit, it is a ceremony outfit, it is a Sunday best outfit. Good wear, a beautiful replica for a beautiful game by a beautiful team.”

The financial problems that have been experienced by the club lately have created many difficulties. Having Betsafe Kenya as a new sponsor has undoubtedly resulted in huge relief for both players and club officials. In addition, the new shop which sells a range of club merchandise will bring in even more revenue for the club. Recently, the team has had to rely on donations, memberships, and fundraisers in order to raise money.

AFC Leopards officials explained their decision to unveil the kits prior to confirming any new signings. They said that they were aware that fans were eager to find out about new signings, but that they had decided to do things a little differently and more professionally. On the day they unveiled the new kits, the plan had been to reveal new signings that same day. However, after a change of heart, it was decided to reserve the day solely for unveiling the new kit.

One spokesperson for the club said that fans had been keen to see the new kit, adding that they would soon be available for purchase. The club also said that the kits had been made from high-quality materials in a bid to make a positive impression on fans and supporters.

Following the unveiling of the kits, many fans turned their attention to who the club would be signing, with many eager to discover how many new players would be signed. This comes after the team’s rivals, Gor Mahia, revealed that it had acquired more than ten new additions for the team.

Excitement Over New Sponsorship

Both AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have been given a financial lifeline thanks to the decision by Betsafe to sponsor the Premier League teams. After SportPesa pulled out of sponsorship for the second time in as many years last August, the clubs were left in financial dire straits.

After spotting a gap in the market, Betsafe decided to sign sponsorship deals with the clubs, with the majority of funds going to the current champions, Gor Mahia. For both of the Premier League clubs, this has provided some sense of financial security after a lengthy period of financial woes and worries.