AFCON winners to go home with a whooping Sh566 million prize money

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made this announcement ahead of the opening match of the tournament billed for January 9, 2022, as Cameroon take on Burkina Faso.

A CAF Executive Committee meeting chaired by by President, Dr Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon, had discussed the prize money for the tournament on Friday.

From that particular meeting, it was then decided prize money will be increased from 4.5 million dollars (Sh509 million), representing an increase of about 11 percent.

Pulse Ghana

According to the CAF website: “ The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, and will be in effect in the upcoming edition that will kick-off at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé on 09 January 2022.”

The Afcon tournaments prize money structure is now as follows:

· Winner: USD 5 million (Sh566 million)- an increase of USD 500 000

· Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (Sh311 million) - an increase of USD 250 000

· Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (Sh305 million) (an increase of USD 200 000)

· Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (Sh124 million) (an increase of USD 175 000)

Meanwhile, all of the 24 participating teams have been given Sh66 million for their participation in the tournament.

The 33rd edition of the AFCON to be played from January 9 to February 6 will witness 24 countries compete for the honour of becoming Champions of the African continent.