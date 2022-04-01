Everything you need to know about Qatar World Cup draw

Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana booked their place at the global showpiece on Tuesday, March 26. Ahead of the draw, Africa's representatives were placed in pots three and four.

Teams are arranged into pots to determine who occupies what group during the draws. FIFA men's ranking was used as the criteria for determining which pot a team goes into.

Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal who are ranked 20th globally but 1st in Africa were placed in pot three on March 31. The Lions of Terranga have been placed alongside Morocco and Tunisia in pot three with Iran, Japan, Serbia, Poland and South Korea.

Morocco and Tunisia are ranked 24th globally with Tunisia claiming the 35th position. Cameroon and Ghana who are ranked 37th and 60th respectively have been placed in pot four.

The latter share a similar pot with Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, UEFA Playoff Winner, Peru-AFC Third Place Playoff winner and Costa Rica-New Zealand Playoff winner.

Twenty-nine participants, including the hosts, have already been confirmed, while the remaining three will be finalised by June this year.

Which teams have already qualified for the World Cup?

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Cameroon

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

Ecuador

England

France

Germany

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Tunisia

Uruguay

USA

What is the draw procedure?

In each team pot, there are eight balls bearing country names for each qualified team as well as three placeholders.

There are also eight pots representing the groups and are labelled A to H. In each group pot, there are four balls; number one to four representing the position in each group.