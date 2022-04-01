RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Everything you need to know about Qatar World Cup draw

The draw will take place today, April 1 at 7pm (local time)

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 29: The FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy is pictured prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Five teams representing Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will discover their group-stage opponents today, April 1 during FIFA's draw ceremony.

Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana booked their place at the global showpiece on Tuesday, March 26. Ahead of the draw, Africa's representatives were placed in pots three and four.

Teams are arranged into pots to determine who occupies what group during the draws. FIFA men's ranking was used as the criteria for determining which pot a team goes into.

Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal who are ranked 20th globally but 1st in Africa were placed in pot three on March 31. The Lions of Terranga have been placed alongside Morocco and Tunisia in pot three with Iran, Japan, Serbia, Poland and South Korea.

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: Ahead of the 72nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw the draw balls are prepared on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Morocco and Tunisia are ranked 24th globally with Tunisia claiming the 35th position. Cameroon and Ghana who are ranked 37th and 60th respectively have been placed in pot four.

The latter share a similar pot with Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, UEFA Playoff Winner, Peru-AFC Third Place Playoff winner and Costa Rica-New Zealand Playoff winner.

Twenty-nine participants, including the hosts, have already been confirmed, while the remaining three will be finalised by June this year.

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: A photo illustration of a mini replica FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match ball ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya
  • Argentina
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Ecuador
  • England
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Tunisia
  • Uruguay
  • USA
A Ghana supporter cheers during the World Cup 2022 qualifying football match between Nigeria and Ghana at the National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

In each team pot, there are eight balls bearing country names for each qualified team as well as three placeholders.

There are also eight pots representing the groups and are labelled A to H. In each group pot, there are four balls; number one to four representing the position in each group.

A ball is drawn from the team pot and then from one of the group pots to determine the team’s position in that group.

