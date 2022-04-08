Why Ronaldo bought a Mercedes before he learned how to drive

The pair enjoyed a close relationship, and Kutuzov recalled how Ronaldo was so excited when he turned up for training in his first car.

"I remember when he bought his first car, a Mercedes that he didn't even know how to drive. But his satisfaction at arriving to training with a car he had bought was incredible," said Kutuzov in an interview with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Kutuzov, a Belarusian was on loan at the Portuguese club from Italian giants AC Milan during the 2002-2003 season when he struck up a friendship with Ronaldo. The pair even shared a room together.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ronaldo owns 19 cars

It is no secret the four-time Ballon D'or winner is a big fan of cars. The Portuguese superstar has numerous supercars from Ferraris to Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces, admitting to Piers Morgan in an interview he likes to have two of everything.

The collection of CR7 cars is quite unique and expensive since a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI is the cheapest of the 19 cars. Ronaldo is also believed to be one of 10 people lucky enough to buy the incredible Bugatti Centodieci, which costs Sh120million.

Although Ronaldo has never publicly admitted his admiration for a particular model, his Instagram feed makes his fondness for the custom-made CR7 Bugatti Chiron quite evident. It’s also the most expensive in the collection of cars.

Pulse Live Kenya

From Portugal to England then Spain and Italy and back to England

After Lisbon, Ronaldo would go on to join United for a first time in 2003-2004 scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances, winning the Champions League in 2008 and the Premier League title three times before sealing a Sh11billion move to Real Madrid.

At the Bernabeu, he became a legend of the club with four Champions League triumphs and two LaLiga wins, scoring 450 goals in 438 games before moving to Juventus.