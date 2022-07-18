LA LIGA

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Aguero and Henry, 2 of the greatest strikers of all-time, team up with Barcelona.

Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami
Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami

La Liga giants Barcelona continue their preparation for the new season in the United States of America (USA).

Recommended articles

Barcelona are in the USA preparing at the training facility of Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami owned by England football legend David Beckham.

The team has a pre-season friendly schedule against Inter Miami on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona first team players were visited by former players of the club.

ALSO READ : Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Aguero and Henry were all smiles as they met the Barcelona players
Aguero and Henry were all smiles as they met the Barcelona players Pulse Nigeria

France football icon Thierry Henry and former Argentine striker Sergio Aguero visited Barcelona in the USA.

Henry joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Arsenal back in 2007. He spent three years at Barcelona and was able to win the UEFA Champions League title.

Aguero on the other hand, was a Barcelona player last season but was unable to have a full season in Spain because of a heart issue that forced him to retire early from the game of football.

Barcelona continue their preparation for the new season
Barcelona continue their preparation for the new season Pulse Nigeria

The players teamed up with some musicians for a kick about in partnership with Spotify.

Aguero and Henry were all smiles as they met the Barcelona players after a training session.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami

    Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

  • DOHA, Qatar - At the location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock, powered by Hublot [Pixsell]

    FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

  • Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich

    'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Recommended articles

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

Stanley Mburu's powerful finish earns him global respect

Stanley Mburu's powerful finish earns him global respect

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

Trending

ATHLETICS

Omanyala’s statement after bowing out of World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League
OREGON22

Stanley Mburu's powerful finish earns him global respect

Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
LA LIGA

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich
OREGON22

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Kumari Taki of Kenya competes in the Men's 1500 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie
QATAR 2022

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

DOHA, Qatar - At the location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock, powered by Hublot [Pixsell]
LA LIGA

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami