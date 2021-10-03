Kenyan 100M track athlete Ferdinand Omanyala and his family have been on vacation this past week.
All smiles as Omanyala and family take vacation [Photos]
Work hard, play hard!
Recommended articles
Sharing photos on their social media accounts, over the weekend, Ferdy and his young family were seen sipping refreshing drinks and enjoying the sun at the Coast.
Africa's fastest man noted that the trip had been facilitated by Bonfire Adventures.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke