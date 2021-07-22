American basketballer helps construct well in Kajiado County

The Indiana Pacers point guard through the Brogdon Family Foundation launched a Hoops4Humanity an initiative which aims to provide access to clean water, and then support additional initiatives to optimize and equip schools.

The foundation identified different needs for the multiple schools across the two East African nations. For some schools the focus is on literacy, mentoring, and school infrastructure.

Other schools may need the basic dignity and health needs that comes from being able to wash ones hands, use the toilet, or menstrual hygiene.

In addition to meeting these basic needs, at some schools the foundation aims to build basketball courts to support physical education and team sports.

In March, Hoops4Humanity completed its first project at the Patanumbe School in Tanzania. The Patanumbe School water well serves 7000 community members, including 500 children attending the school.

The well is operated using sustainable, solar energy which will ensure that water flows and facilitate additional power needs into the school.

Earlier this month, the American in partnership with the World Serve International commissioned a well at Oldonyo Sampur Water Project in Kajiado County.

So far, the 28 year old has been able to get plenty of National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women NBA players on board to support his foundation.

The players include:

1.Toronto Rapters point guard Kyle Lowry

2.Brooklyn Nets small forward Joe Harris

3.Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter

4.Atlanta Hawks small forward DeAndre Hunter

5.Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields

6.Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo

7.Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple

8.New York Liberty small forward Betnijah Laney

9.Philadelphia 76ers power forward Anthony Tolliver

10.Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tim Frazier.

Love for Africa

This is not the first time Brogdon has travelled to the continent. His voyages to Africa began around the age of nine. He had the privilege of going to Ghana, a now-popular destination for American tourists.