Angela Okutoyi travels to London, ready to shine at Wimbledon

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya's tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi is on course to make debut at the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon.

Okutoyi, the country's youngest Kenya Open will take part in the Junior Wimbledon Championship scheduled to take place from July 2-10. This will be her third Grand Slam for Okutoyi since the start of the year.

Okutoyi, the 2021 Africa Junior Champion from January 22-29 took part in the Australian Open Grand Slam Tournament. In Australia, Okutoyi ended her Grand Slam debut with a third round finish, narrowly missing out on the quarterfinals.

From May 29 to June 4, the rising star took part in the Roland Garros Junior Championships in Paris, France. Unfortunately, at the Championships, Okutoyi lost to top-ranked Petra Marcinko in the second round over two straight sets (6-2), (6-4).

The 18-year-old, who left the country on Thursday, June 16 revealed that the French Open exposed her to a different kind of playing level. “I'm looking forward to playing in these two junior tournaments as a build-up to Wimbledon. The French Open was an eye-opener and the more you play at this level, the better you become,” she told The Star Newspaper.

Okutoyi concluded the interview by reiterating, she will try her best to improver her shape and serve ahead of the most anticipated tournament.

"My serve was not the best but I will work on it together with my forehand. I hope to be in the best possible shape for the build-up tournaments as well as the junior Wimbledon tournament,” she concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai

