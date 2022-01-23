RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Angella Okutoyi makes history for Kenya at the Australian Open

Miriam Mwende

Tennis history for Kenya as Angella Okutoyi makes her Grand Slam debut in Australia

Kenyan juniors tennis player Angella Okutoyi
Kenyan juniors tennis player Angella Okutoyi

Kenyan tennis player Angella Okutoyi on January 23 made history for Kenya at the Australian Open Junior Championships.

The fast-rising tennis player beat Italy's Federico Urgesi at their first round to become the first ever Kenyan girl to win a Grand Slam juniors match.

Adding to the grandeur of the historic fete, it was the 18-year-old's debut match at the international event.

The 2021 African Junior champion is now poised to face Australian, Zara Larke, in the second round at the tournament.

2021 African Junior champion Angella Okutoyi wins first round girls singles at the Australian Open, beating Italy’s Urgesi.
2021 African Junior champion Angella Okutoyi wins first round girls singles at the Australian Open, beating Italy's Urgesi.

Speaking after she arrived in Australia, Ms Okutoyi was excited to be living one of her dreams as she hoped to improve her ranking by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"Being able to take part in a championship such as the Grand Slam is quite a dream. Its quite an experience because it only comes once a year. I am very happy and proud to be where I am," she stated in a video posted online.

Okutoyi has been playing tennis competitively since age 10 when she played at the East Africa Zonal Championships.

Currently ranked 60th on the ITF Junior rankings, her coach Thuku Rogoi is convinced that Ms Okutoyi is going to improve on her position.

"I'm confident Angela is going places and with the opportunities coming from Grand Slam tournaments, she will become a better player and I believe she will move up the rankings," he stated.

Miriam Mwende

