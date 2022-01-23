Angella Okutoyi makes history for Kenya at the Australian Open

The fast-rising tennis player beat Italy's Federico Urgesi at their first round to become the first ever Kenyan girl to win a Grand Slam juniors match.

Adding to the grandeur of the historic fete, it was the 18-year-old's debut match at the international event.

The 2021 African Junior champion is now poised to face Australian, Zara Larke, in the second round at the tournament.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking after she arrived in Australia, Ms Okutoyi was excited to be living one of her dreams as she hoped to improve her ranking by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"Being able to take part in a championship such as the Grand Slam is quite a dream. Its quite an experience because it only comes once a year. I am very happy and proud to be where I am," she stated in a video posted online.

Okutoyi has been playing tennis competitively since age 10 when she played at the East Africa Zonal Championships.

Currently ranked 60th on the ITF Junior rankings, her coach Thuku Rogoi is convinced that Ms Okutoyi is going to improve on her position.