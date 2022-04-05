RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

I am sorry - Mikel Arteta to Arsenal fans

Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

English Premier League side Arsenal lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday, April 4 at Selhurst Park, London.

Immediately after the game, Arsenal’s boss Mikel Arteta issued an apology to fans as he branded his team’s performance as ‘unacceptable’.

In the post match conference, the Spaniard said: “We made it impossible for ourselves with the way we competed. We were inconsistent on the ball and at this level it was unacceptable.”

The former Gunners captain went on to explain the team was clearly not up for it, citing the performance in first half especially as lackluster and not up to standard.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's flying header gave Crystal palace the lead Imago

“We apologise to our supporters and take the challenge. We didn’t have the presence or real composure, that is what I’m really concerned with,” said Arteta.

On the other hand, the Eagles boss Patrick Vieira expressed how proud he was of his team. Terming it as a big performance at a crucial time of the season.

I am really proud. We played a really good game of football. We defended well and took our chances. We needed a big team performance and we did it, and we’re really pleased,” he said.

The former Arsenal captain further expressed his gratitude to his defenders and the fans, saying the supporters came in handy especially when they faced a massive onslaught in the second half.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira AFP

“We were really smart, the way we defended from the front. When we play at home, we really feel the support and that allowed us to perform. We went through a difficult period in the second half, but we kept defending well,” said Vieira.

“The players were tired, but the big difference was the atmosphere and the fans behind the players,” concluded Vieira.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and Wilfried Zaha’s second-half penalty added deserved gloss to the score for the hosts, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and moved up to ninth in the table.

For Arsenal, the loss means they’re now behind London rivals Tottenham in fourth on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

