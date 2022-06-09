SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Ghana's Partey will now be called Yakubu after he changed from a Christian to a Muslim

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has changed his name to Yakubu according to several reports.

Recommended articles

The 28-year-old midfielder reportedly made the change of name following his marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella.

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife Pulse Nigeria

However, while playing for Arsenal. The Ghanain midfielder will still be referred to as Partey due to his documentation.

The name of his shirt will also be Partey despite the recent name change.

ALSO READ - Ghanaian fans make excuses for late equalizer by Gabon

Reactions as Ekong scores penalty for Nigeria against Ghana

Reactions as Morocco beat Ghana in Group C opener

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife Pulse Nigeria

Partey told media his country Ghana back in March that he is now a Muslim due to his partner Bella.

Speaking about the decision to change his name, Partey said, “I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem.

“I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it is the same thing. I am already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu”.

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife Pulse Nigeria

After tying the knot with Bella, Partey has further devoted himself further to Islam by now taking on the name Yakubu.

The recent development about Partey comes after he was given a chieftaincy title in his hometown of Odumase Krobo, Ghana.

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]
Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

The “Mahefalor' title which means the as defender of the area was given to Partey after he helped the Black Stars of Ghana secure a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by knocking out the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Partey, who suffered a severe injury, continues his rehabilitation and is expected to play a key role for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta next season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

    Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

  • Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

    Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

  • Michel Platini (L) and Sepp Blatter (R)

    Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Platini to head to court on Thursday

Recommended articles

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

Ime Udoka makes adjustments as Boston Celtics beat Golden State Warriors to take Game 3

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Platini to head to court on Thursday

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Platini to head to court on Thursday

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Team Kenya start countdown to Commonwealth Games

Team Kenya start countdown to Commonwealth Games

30-minute halves, unlimited substitutions and other bizarre football rules set to be implemented by the Dutch FA

30-minute halves, unlimited substitutions and other bizarre football rules set to be implemented by the Dutch FA

Trending

‘Done and dusted’ - Tchouameni seals dream move, Jesus (not that one) on the move & 2 more gist

empty

30-minute halves, unlimited substitutions and other bizarre football rules set to be implemented by the Dutch FA

Dutch FA planning some radical changes to football's basic rules
SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 transfer flops of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Adama Traore, Martial and the top 5 flops of the La Liga season
COMMENT

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Football rules are about to change

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Platini to head to court on Thursday

Michel Platini (L) and Sepp Blatter (R)
COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Team Kenya start countdown to Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Elijah Motonei Manangoi of Kenya and Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrate following Men's 1500 metres final during athletics on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
COMMENT

The definitive 4-step guide to African success at the World Cup

Sportfoto Rudel