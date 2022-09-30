Kenya's Amos Kipruto to race against the 2nd fastest man in marathon history

LONDON MARATHON

Amos Kipruto who hails from Kenya will race against Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41) from Ethiopia in the London Marathon on October 2, 2022.

Bronze medalist, Amos Kipruto of Kenya, poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of men's marathon at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 6, 2019
Bronze medalist, Amos Kipruto of Kenya, poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of men's marathon at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 6, 2019

Many Kenyans have banked their hopes on Amos Kipruto to emerge victorious come October 2, 2022, when he takes to the track at the London Marathon.

Sports journalist Carol Radull has taken to Twitter to rally Kenyans in supporting one of their own come Sunday when the race kicks off.

"Kenya's Amos Kipruto will face the second fastest man in marathon history Kenenisa Bekele (2:01.41) from Ethiopia in the London marathon on Sunday. We wish Amos all the best." She tweeted.

Amos Kipruto, Kenya, cheers after the victory in the Gothenburg lap on May 21, 2022 in Gothenburg
Amos Kipruto, Kenya, cheers after the victory in the Gothenburg lap on May 21, 2022 in Gothenburg AFP

Kipruto will be seeking his first marathon title after settling for bronze in 2019 when he took part in the World marathon.

Kipruto has been ranked the 4th fastest with a record time of 2:03:13 behind Kenenisa Bekele, Birhanu Legese, and Mosinet Geremew

The 30-year-old Kapsabet-born athlete will race without Vincent Kipchumba (teammate) by his side after he pulled out of the elite race due to an injury.

Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia on September 2021 during the BMW Berlin Marathon
Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia on September 2021 during the BMW Berlin Marathon AFP

Kipruto has promised to set the bar high come Sunday after admitting that it is a great honour for him to compete in the London Marathon and represent Kenya.

He added that opportunities only come once and this could be his time hence he is going to cash in all the opportunities as he hopes for the best.

  1. Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)- 2:01:41
  2. Birhanu Legese (ETH)- 2:02:48
  3. Mosinet Geremew (ETH)- 2:02:55
  4. Amos Kipruto (KEN)- 2:03:13
  5. Sisay Lemma (ETH)- 2:03:36
  6. Bashir Abdi (BEL)- 2:03:36
  7. Tamirat Tola (ETH)- 2:03:39
  8. Kinde Atanaw (ETH)- 2:03:51
  9. Leul Gebresilase (ETH)- 2:04:12
  10. Vincent Kipchumba (KEN)- 2:04:28
  11. Sir Mo Farah (GBR)- 2:05:11
  12. Naoki Okamoto (JPN)- 2:08:04
  13. Naoki Aiba (JPN)- 2:08:44
  14. Kohei Futaoka (JPN)- 2:09:14
  15. Chris Thompson (GBR)- 2:10:52
  16. Brett Robinson (AUS)- 2:10:55
  17. Jack Rayner (AUS)- 2:11:06
  18. Weynay Ghebresilasie (GBR)- 2:12:17
  19. Mohamud Aadan (GBR)- 2:12:20
  20. Philip Sesemann (GBR)- 2:12:58
  21. Mike Sayenko (USA)- 2:13:00
  22. Kowal Yoann (FRA)- debut
