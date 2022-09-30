Many Kenyans have banked their hopes on Amos Kipruto to emerge victorious come October 2, 2022, when he takes to the track at the London Marathon.
Kenya's Amos Kipruto to race against the 2nd fastest man in marathon history
Amos Kipruto who hails from Kenya will race against Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41) from Ethiopia in the London Marathon on October 2, 2022.
Sports journalist Carol Radull has taken to Twitter to rally Kenyans in supporting one of their own come Sunday when the race kicks off.
"Kenya's Amos Kipruto will face the second fastest man in marathon history Kenenisa Bekele (2:01.41) from Ethiopia in the London marathon on Sunday. We wish Amos all the best." She tweeted.
Kipruto will be seeking his first marathon title after settling for bronze in 2019 when he took part in the World marathon.
Kipruto has been ranked the 4th fastest with a record time of 2:03:13 behind Kenenisa Bekele, Birhanu Legese, and Mosinet Geremew
The 30-year-old Kapsabet-born athlete will race without Vincent Kipchumba (teammate) by his side after he pulled out of the elite race due to an injury.
Kipruto has promised to set the bar high come Sunday after admitting that it is a great honour for him to compete in the London Marathon and represent Kenya.
He added that opportunities only come once and this could be his time hence he is going to cash in all the opportunities as he hopes for the best.
Full 2022 TCS London Marathon men's elite field
- Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)- 2:01:41
- Birhanu Legese (ETH)- 2:02:48
- Mosinet Geremew (ETH)- 2:02:55
- Amos Kipruto (KEN)- 2:03:13
- Sisay Lemma (ETH)- 2:03:36
- Bashir Abdi (BEL)- 2:03:36
- Tamirat Tola (ETH)- 2:03:39
- Kinde Atanaw (ETH)- 2:03:51
- Leul Gebresilase (ETH)- 2:04:12
- Vincent Kipchumba (KEN)- 2:04:28
- Sir Mo Farah (GBR)- 2:05:11
- Naoki Okamoto (JPN)- 2:08:04
- Naoki Aiba (JPN)- 2:08:44
- Kohei Futaoka (JPN)- 2:09:14
- Chris Thompson (GBR)- 2:10:52
- Brett Robinson (AUS)- 2:10:55
- Jack Rayner (AUS)- 2:11:06
- Weynay Ghebresilasie (GBR)- 2:12:17
- Mohamud Aadan (GBR)- 2:12:20
- Philip Sesemann (GBR)- 2:12:58
- Mike Sayenko (USA)- 2:13:00
- Kowal Yoann (FRA)- debut
