Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV sports anchor Mike Okinyi has been appointed as a member of the steering committee for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games.

Okinyi was appointed by Sports CS Amina Mohamed who will serve as the committee chairperson assisted by Sports PS Joe Okudo.

Other notable members of the committee include Culture PS Josephta Mukobe, Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau and Commonwealths Games President Paul Tergat.

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi
Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi Pulse Live Kenya

The mandate of the Steering Committee shall be to oversee the preparation of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games.

The team will also approve the final list of athletes and officials that are to participate in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games.

Kenya will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022. It will be Kenya's 17th appearance at the Games.

In 2021, Kenya received the 2022 Commonwealth Games baton as part of the popularization of the games that bring together former British colonies.

The baton which tours a total of 54 commonwealth countries carries a message from the games head Queen Elizabeth II.

During the visit from the Queen’s Baton Relay, each Commonwealth Games Association organises an itinerary of activities, from demonstrating how they engage young people in sport, to showcasing the incredible individuals that are striving for change in their community.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala with the Queen’s Baton
Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala with the Queen’s Baton Pulse Live Kenya

For example, while in Kenya, the Baton was hiked up the Ngong Hills, which make up part of the 7,000km long Great Rift Valley, that runs from Lebanon to Mozambique.

At the peak, the Batonbearers took part in a tree-planting activity where they were joined by children from local performance group, Huruma Town Kids, two of whom dressed up as The Queen and Prince Edward for the occasion.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

