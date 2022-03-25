Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Okinyi was appointed by Sports CS Amina Mohamed who will serve as the committee chairperson assisted by Sports PS Joe Okudo.

Other notable members of the committee include Culture PS Josephta Mukobe, Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau and Commonwealths Games President Paul Tergat.

The mandate of the Steering Committee shall be to oversee the preparation of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games.

The team will also approve the final list of athletes and officials that are to participate in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Cairo 2022 Africa Youth Games.

Kenya will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022. It will be Kenya's 17th appearance at the Games.

In 2021, Kenya received the 2022 Commonwealth Games baton as part of the popularization of the games that bring together former British colonies.

The baton which tours a total of 54 commonwealth countries carries a message from the games head Queen Elizabeth II.

During the visit from the Queen’s Baton Relay, each Commonwealth Games Association organises an itinerary of activities, from demonstrating how they engage young people in sport, to showcasing the incredible individuals that are striving for change in their community.

For example, while in Kenya, the Baton was hiked up the Ngong Hills, which make up part of the 7,000km long Great Rift Valley, that runs from Lebanon to Mozambique.