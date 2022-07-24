Emmanuel Korir makes history as Kenya bags another gold, silver in Oregon

A tactical Korir powered past the finish line in 1 minute and 43.71 seconds to reclaim a title that Kenya last won in 2015 when David Rudisha asserted him dominance in the 800 meters race.

Korir, who was crowned the Olympic champion on August 4 last year now holds both the Olympic and world title and becomes the second person in history to do so after Rudisha.

Rudisha set the record at the height of his impressive career when he became the Olympic champion in 2012 London and 2016 Olympics and world champion in 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing.

Korir overcame stiff competition from Djamel Sedjati from Algeria who came in second in 1:44.14 followed by Canada’s Marco Arop in 1:44.28.

Beatrice Chebet spoils the party for Ethiopia

Beatrice Chebet spoiled the party for Ethiopia Kenya’s winning ways continued in the Women’s 5,000-metres finals when Beatrice Chebet settled for silver, narrowly losing to Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

The race was dominated by the Ethiopian trio of Dawit Seyaum, Gudaf Tsegay and Letesenbet Gidey who exchanged the lead at various points hoping for a clean sweep before a resilient Chebet spoiled the party with a powerful finish to clinch silver.