Emmanuel Korir makes history as Kenya bags another gold, silver in Oregon

Charles Ouma
Korir took Kenya back to the glory days, reclaiming a title that the country last won in 2015 and following in the footsteps of David Rudisha

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya celebrates after winning men s 800 meter final during day 9 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships on July 23, 2022 in Eugene.
Emmanuel Korir gave Kenyans a reason to celebrate after storming to victory in the men's 800 metres at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon and made history in the process.

A tactical Korir powered past the finish line in 1 minute and 43.71 seconds to reclaim a title that Kenya last won in 2015 when David Rudisha asserted him dominance in the 800 meters race.

Korir, who was crowned the Olympic champion on August 4 last year now holds both the Olympic and world title and becomes the second person in history to do so after Rudisha.

Rudisha set the record at the height of his impressive career when he became the Olympic champion in 2012 London and 2016 Olympics and world champion in 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing.

Korir overcame stiff competition from Djamel Sedjati from Algeria who came in second in 1:44.14 followed by Canada’s Marco Arop in 1:44.28.

Djamel Sedjati (L) of Algeria, Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (C) of Kenya and Marco Arop of Canada compete during the men s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 23, 2022. AFP
Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya celebrates winning the men s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 23, 2022. AFP

Beatrice Chebet spoiled the party for Ethiopia Kenya’s winning ways continued in the Women’s 5,000-metres finals when Beatrice Chebet settled for silver, narrowly losing to Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

The race was dominated by the Ethiopian trio of Dawit Seyaum, Gudaf Tsegay and Letesenbet Gidey who exchanged the lead at various points hoping for a clean sweep before a resilient Chebet spoiled the party with a powerful finish to clinch silver.

Tsegay crossed the line in 14:46.29 ahead of Chebet who clocked her season best of 14:46.75. Kenya is currently third in the medal standing, behind rivals Ethiopia with hosts USA that toping the table.

