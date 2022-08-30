ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends

Cyprian Kimutai
Sports > Athletics

Omanyala is favourite to win the race in Switzerland

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

100m legend Ferdinand Omanyala has set his sights fully on Spitzen Leichtathletick World Continental Tour in Switzerland and the 2022 ISTAF World Continental Tour Silver in Germany as he prepares to conclude the season.

The Spitzen Leichtathletik will take place today at the Stadion Allmend in the central city of Luzern. The Commonwealth champion is set to line up against 2022 World Championship silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams in the first heat of the day.

The American just like Omanyala has had an amazing 2022 so far. Bracy-Williams secured a silver medal in both the 100m and 4x100m relay in the World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.

Both Omanyala and Bracy-Williams have recorded fastest times in the past years. The former clocked a time of 9.77seconds on November 18, 2021.

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya wins the Men™s 100m Final on Day 6 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya wins the Men™s 100m Final on Day 6 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. AFP

READ: HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

The latter posted a personal best of 9.85seconds twice on June 5 and July 30, 2021 at the American Track League #6 meeting in Memphis, Tennessee.

Speaking ahead of the race on Tuesday evening, Omanyala said, “I am looking forward to doing well but now I am under no pressure. I am just going there to finish my season on a high. I run better when I am under no pressure so I expect quite a fast race.”

Despite 2022 being an amazing year for the current African record holder, Omanyala still says he is excited to race against the top guns at the Stadion Allmend. “The field will be very competitive but I am excited when we have a good healthy field to run against.”

On Sunday, September 4, Omanyala will take part in the 82nd edition of the International Stadium Festival Berlin (ISTAF). The event will return to the Olympiastadion - an event described as the world's oldest athletics meeting.

READ: New qualification system causes jitters across athletics

