Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends

The Spitzen Leichtathletik will take place today at the Stadion Allmend in the central city of Luzern. The Commonwealth champion is set to line up against 2022 World Championship silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams in the first heat of the day.

The American just like Omanyala has had an amazing 2022 so far. Bracy-Williams secured a silver medal in both the 100m and 4x100m relay in the World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.

Both Omanyala and Bracy-Williams have recorded fastest times in the past years. The former clocked a time of 9.77seconds on November 18, 2021.

The latter posted a personal best of 9.85seconds twice on June 5 and July 30, 2021 at the American Track League #6 meeting in Memphis, Tennessee.

Speaking ahead of the race on Tuesday evening, Omanyala said, “I am looking forward to doing well but now I am under no pressure. I am just going there to finish my season on a high. I run better when I am under no pressure so I expect quite a fast race.”

Despite 2022 being an amazing year for the current African record holder, Omanyala still says he is excited to race against the top guns at the Stadion Allmend. “The field will be very competitive but I am excited when we have a good healthy field to run against.”