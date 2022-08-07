BIRMINGHAM22

Find out which medals Kenya won at Commonwealth Games

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Team Kenya had a total of 21 medals

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Bronze medalists Team Kenya celebrate following the Men's 4 x 400m Relay - Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Bronze medalists Team Kenya celebrate following the Men's 4 x 400m Relay - Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kenya secured a sixth spot finish during the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England as Julius Yego claimed the country’s last medal at the global stage with a bronze in the men's javelin.

inRead

The former javelin World Champion registered a season's best of 85.7m in the final day but it was not enough as he had to settle for the bronze medal behind winner Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan (90.18m) and silver medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada (88.64m).

The bronze is Yego's second medal at the Commonwealth Games, following a gold medal at the 2014 Glasgow Games in Scotland.

Yego at the time beat the Olympic champion, Keshorn Walcott, with a distance of 83.87 m. He also became the first Kenyan athlete to win a Commonwealth title in a field event.

Bronze medallist Kenya's Julius Yego poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Bronze medallist Kenya's Julius Yego poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Omanyala misses chance to shine as Kenya 4X100meters team disqualified at finals

Yego's bronze medal came only minutes after Kenya clinched her final gold medal courtesy of Beatrice Chebet. The 22-year-old comfortably crossed the 5,000m finish line in a time of 14:38.21.

In what was her Season's Best (SB), Chebet finished a whole four seconds ahead of silver medallist Eilish McColgan of Scotland (14:42.14) and compatriot Selah Busienei (14:48.24) who claimed the bronze medal.

Before the race, focus was all on McColgan who had just come from winning gold in the 10,000m a few days back and for a few laps it sure did seem like she was going to take the crown.

For 4,800m of the race, the Scot was comfortably in control of the race. She was however, followed closely by the two Kenyans who stuck to her like industrial glue.

Gold medallist Kenya's Beatrice Chebet poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 5000m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Kenya's Beatrice Chebet poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 5000m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackline Chepkoech displays rare act of kindness after winning Gold in Birmingham

With 200 metres to go, it seemed like McColgan was once again going to deny Kenya a gold medal, however Chebet had other plans.

Fresh from winning silver at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Chebet kicked off the after burners with 200m to go to comfortably pass McColgan before creating a huge gap that left the stadium buzzing.

With 100m to go, Chebet kicked her tiny steps up and the Scot’s attempt to respond failed flat. Chebet's gold medal was Kenya's second of the day after Wycliffe Kinyamal defended her 800m crown.

Heading into the race, Peter Bol of Australia was the race favourite and indeed the 28-year-old was in the mix for most of the race, but Kinyamal started to make his move with around 250 metres left.

Gold medallist Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 800m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 800m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Kinyamal put his foot down at the home stretch, blistering through in emphatic pace to wade off a last minute challenge from Bol, but cruised to victory in 1:47.52.

Bol took the silver in 1:47.66 while Ben Pattison of England earned bronze at third in 1:48.25. Kinyamal's gold added to Kenya's overall 21 gold medal haul from the Games.

Gold

  1. Wycliffe Kinyamal - 800m men
  2. Mary Moraa - 800m women
  3. Beatrice Chebet - 5,000m women
  4. Ferdinand Omanyala - 100m men
  5. Abraham Kibiwott - 3,000m men (steeplechase)
  6. Jackline Chepkoech - 3,000m women (steeplechase)
Gold medallist Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Silver

  1. Timothy Cheruiyot - 1,500m men
  2. Daniel Simiu Ebenyo - 10,000m men
  3. Irene Cheptai - 10,000m women
  4. Margaret Wangari Muriuki - marathon women
  5. Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli - 5,000m men
Gold medallist Scotland's Eilish McColgan (C) poses with silver medallist Kenya's Irene Chepet Cheptai and bronze medallist Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich (L) after the women's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Scotland's Eilish McColgan (C) poses with silver medallist Kenya's Irene Chepet Cheptai and bronze medallist Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich (L) after the women's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Bronze

  1. Kibiwott Kandie - 10,000m men
  2. Abel Serem - 3,000m men
  3. Michael Mugo Githae - marathon men
  4. Sheila Chepkirui - 10,000m women
  5. Emily Ngii - race walk women
  6. 4x400m - men
  7. Selah Busienei - 5,000m women
  8. Julius Yego - javelin men
  9. Jacob Krop - 5,000m
  10. Hellen Wawira Kariuki - lightweight para weightlifting women
Kenyas Hellen Wawira Kariuki prepares to make a lift in the Womens Lightweight Powerlifting Final at The NEC on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday August 4, 2022. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)
Kenyas Hellen Wawira Kariuki prepares to make a lift in the Womens Lightweight Powerlifting Final at The NEC on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday August 4, 2022. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Bronze medalists Team Kenya celebrate following the Men's 4 x 400m Relay - Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

    Find out which medals Kenya won at Commonwealth Games

  • The England Men's 4x100m relay team pose for a picture after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Day Eleven in Birmingham, UK on August 7, 2022

    Omanyala misses chance to shine as Kenya 4X100meters team disqualified at finals

  • Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya wins the Men™s 100m Final on Day 6 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

    Omanyala powers 4X100 relay team into finals as Abraham Kibiwot bags another gold for Kenya

Recommended articles

Felix Korir's kindness warms heart of Colombian child

Find out which medals Kenya won at Commonwealth Games

Find out which medals Kenya won at Commonwealth Games

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Ronaldo can leave' - Reactions as 'toothless' Manchester still dis-United by Brighton

'Ronaldo can leave' - Reactions as 'toothless' Manchester still dis-United by Brighton

Trending

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Marcos Alonso has his sights on a move to Barcelona from Chelsea this summer
TRANSFERS

Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

Jurgen Klopp berates Liverpool stars following draw at Fulham
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

Nunez and Salah were on target but Liverpool dropped points against Fulham
PREMIER LEAGUE

Nunez and Salah on target but Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Social media reactions as Messi and Neymar lead PSG to dominant victory at Clermont Foot in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as PSG begin title defense with Clermont Foot rout

Ajax defeated Fortuna Sittard in the keenly contested first game of the season
EREDIVISIE

Calvin Bassey's Ajax win first game of the season, defeat Fortuna Sittard 3-2