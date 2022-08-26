Kenyans out to prove their might in Switzerland

Athletics fans will be first drawn to the men's 1,500m where Commonwealth Games silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot, World Indoor Championships bronze medallist Abel Kipsang and Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will go head to head.

Kipsang is currently ahead in the qualification standings with Ingebrigtsen in third. Cheruiyot, is languishing in fifth but still has an opportunity to qualify for the final in Brussels, Belgium on September 7-8.

Stade de la Pontaise, the venue for tonight's event will also see Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott clash against Olympic and World champion Soufiane El Bakkali in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Pulse Live Kenya

Aside from Kibiwott, Kenya will be represented by Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Amos Serem, Leonard Bett, Wilberforce Kones and Lawrence Kemboi. Serem has expressed that despite his youthful experience, he is ready to battle it out with the big boys.

“I’m still learning in various events but I’m happy for the season so far. It has been a journey and my target is to always improve on my performance on the remaining races this season. I’m in good shape,” said the 19-year-old Serem.

Another race to look out for is the women's 3,000m. Kenya will be represented by World 10,000m bronze medallist Margaret Chelimo. She will however have to fight it out against Ethiopians Hawi Feysa, Birke Haylom, Fantu Worku and Axumawit Embaye.