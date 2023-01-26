ADVERTISEMENT

Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

The 2022 Milano Marathon champion Titus Kipruto and 2022 Toronto Waterfront Marathon champion Antonina Kwambai will on March 5 lead star-studded fields for the Tokyo Marathon in Japan.

Titus Kipruto breasts the tape to win the 2022 Milano Marathon
Titus Kipruto breasts the tape to win the 2022 Milano Marathon

Kipruto, who has a life time best of 2:04:54, will be in the company of compatriots Cybrian Kotut, Mike Kiptum, Brimin Misoi, Vincent Raimoi, Dominic Omare, Bernard Kimani, Evans Yego, Bernard Koech and Paul Onyiego.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kotut is the 2022 Haspa Marathon champion and he will be lining up with a personal best time of 2:04:47. On his part, Misoi is the 2022 Frankfurt Marathon champion and has a best time of 2:06:11.

The Kenyans, however, will not have an easy time as the race has attracted some of the best athletes from across the world. Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma will also be lining up with a quest for top honours. Lemma has a personal best time of 2:03:36 and he is the 2021 London Marathon champion. Another Ethiopian, Dawit Wolde, with a personal best time of 2:04:27will also be in the race.

Uganda’s Stephen Kissa will also be seeking a podium finish when he lines up as the fourth fastest with a life time best of 2:04:48.

Antonina Kwambai wins the 2022 Toronto Waterfront Marathon/COURTESY
Antonina Kwambai wins the 2022 Toronto Waterfront Marathon/COURTESY Pulse Live Kenya

In the women’s category, Kwambai will be in the company of Rosemary Wanjiru. Kwambai has a personal best time of 2:23:20. Wanjiru placed second at last year’s Berlin Marathon to attain her current personal bets time of 2:18:00.

The duo will be up against Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere who is the 2019 Berlin Marathon champion. Bekere also placed second in last year’s edition of the Tokyo Marathon. She will be lining up with a personal best time of 2:17:58.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Titus Kipruto breasts the tape to win the 2022 Milano Marathon

    Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon

  • Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning the final of the women's 5000m race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium

    Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon

  • Ferdinand Omanyala after winning gold

    Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off

Recommended articles

Gor Mahia look to close the gap to the top

Gor Mahia look to close the gap to the top

Mbappe clashes with PSG teammate over new role at the club

Mbappe clashes with PSG teammate over new role at the club

Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon

Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon

One year later: Remembering Harambee Stars 'super fan' Isaac Juma

One year later: Remembering Harambee Stars 'super fan' Isaac Juma

World Cup winner resurfaces after 3 years, hikes mountain while shirtless [Photos]

World Cup winner resurfaces after 3 years, hikes mountain while shirtless [Photos]

'Ghost' takes over Forest - United a step closer to EFL final after win over Nottingham

'Ghost' takes over Forest - United a step closer to EFL final after win over Nottingham

Mathare register first win of the season, Leopards edge Police

Mathare register first win of the season, Leopards edge Police

Ulinzi unable to run over Tusker

Ulinzi unable to run over Tusker

Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon

Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KCB striker John Mwangi attempts to go for a shot during a FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: KCB FC)
FKF PL

KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Paul Tergat poses for the photographer during the gala evening of the 2022 edition of the Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting on August 31, 2022.

"I'll be there to cheer you on,"- Tergat says as he encourages Team Kenya for World X-country

Nzoia Sugar FC striker Tanui Emoni vies for the ball with Kenya Police defender Musa Mohamed ( Photo credit: Police FC)
FKF PL

Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015
BREAK-UP

Revealed - Why Ronaldo 'divorced' super agent Mendes

Mathare United defender Daniel Otieno (Photo: Courtesy)
FKF PL WRAP

Mathare register first win of the season, Leopards edge Police

Ulinzi Stars attacker Hilary Simiyu (Photo credit: Ulinzi Stars Media)
FKF PL

Ulinzi unable to run over Tusker

Odion Ighalo (left) and Marcus Thuram
TRANSFERS

Ighalo's message to Messi & other transfer stories today

Wout Weghorst
CARABAO

'Ghost' takes over Forest - United a step closer to EFL final after win over Nottingham