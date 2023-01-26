Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon

Kotut is the 2022 Haspa Marathon champion and he will be lining up with a personal best time of 2:04:47. On his part, Misoi is the 2022 Frankfurt Marathon champion and has a best time of 2:06:11.

The Kenyans, however, will not have an easy time as the race has attracted some of the best athletes from across the world. Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma will also be lining up with a quest for top honours. Lemma has a personal best time of 2:03:36 and he is the 2021 London Marathon champion. Another Ethiopian, Dawit Wolde, with a personal best time of 2:04:27will also be in the race.

Uganda’s Stephen Kissa will also be seeking a podium finish when he lines up as the fourth fastest with a life time best of 2:04:48.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the women’s category, Kwambai will be in the company of Rosemary Wanjiru. Kwambai has a personal best time of 2:23:20. Wanjiru placed second at last year’s Berlin Marathon to attain her current personal bets time of 2:18:00.