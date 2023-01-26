Kipruto, who has a life time best of 2:04:54, will be in the company of compatriots Cybrian Kotut, Mike Kiptum, Brimin Misoi, Vincent Raimoi, Dominic Omare, Bernard Kimani, Evans Yego, Bernard Koech and Paul Onyiego.
Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon
The 2022 Milano Marathon champion Titus Kipruto and 2022 Toronto Waterfront Marathon champion Antonina Kwambai will on March 5 lead star-studded fields for the Tokyo Marathon in Japan.
Recommended articles
Kotut is the 2022 Haspa Marathon champion and he will be lining up with a personal best time of 2:04:47. On his part, Misoi is the 2022 Frankfurt Marathon champion and has a best time of 2:06:11.
The Kenyans, however, will not have an easy time as the race has attracted some of the best athletes from across the world. Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma will also be lining up with a quest for top honours. Lemma has a personal best time of 2:03:36 and he is the 2021 London Marathon champion. Another Ethiopian, Dawit Wolde, with a personal best time of 2:04:27will also be in the race.
Uganda’s Stephen Kissa will also be seeking a podium finish when he lines up as the fourth fastest with a life time best of 2:04:48.
In the women’s category, Kwambai will be in the company of Rosemary Wanjiru. Kwambai has a personal best time of 2:23:20. Wanjiru placed second at last year’s Berlin Marathon to attain her current personal bets time of 2:18:00.
The duo will be up against Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere who is the 2019 Berlin Marathon champion. Bekere also placed second in last year’s edition of the Tokyo Marathon. She will be lining up with a personal best time of 2:17:58.
More from category
-
Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo Marathon
-
Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half Marathon
-
Omanyala eyes World Championships 100m title as busy season kicks off