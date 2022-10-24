Doping is increasingly becoming a topic of concern in Kenya for athletes after several doping cases were reported and here are some of the athletes who have been banned recently.
List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping
Kenyan athletes are in the spotlight for doping cases after Marius Kipserem joined the list of those banned recently.
Marius Kipserem
Marius Kipserem is the latest culprit in the ongoing doping sagas after admitting to having used prohibited substances before participating in a race.
Kipserem has been banned for 3 years and his latest race results will also be disqualified despite finishing sixth in the Sydney Marathon on September 2022.
"The AIU has banned Kenya’s Marius Kipserem for 3 years from 22 September 2022 for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (EPO). DQ results from 17 August 2022." Read the Athletics Integrity Unit tweet.
Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira & Keneth Kiprop Renju
Long-distance marathon runners Ibrahim Wachira and Keneth Renju are another pair of Kenyan athletes who were banned on the same day for doping reasons.
"The AIU has provisionally suspended Kenya’s Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Norandrosterone) and his team-mate Keneth Kiprop Renju for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Methasterone)." Read the AIU tweet.
Diana Chemtai Kipyokei
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei tested positive for triamcinolone which means that she has been banned by the AIU for doping. She has also been charged with providing false documentation which slowed down the AIU's investigation into the matter.
"Kipyokei is suspended for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance (Triamcinolone acetonide) and for Tampering with any part of Doping Control by an Athlete." Tweeted AIU.
Betty Wilson Lempus
Betty Wilson Lempus is another Kenyan who has been slapped with a ban for Tampering with any part of Doping Control by an Athlete.
"Lempus is suspended for Tampering with any part of Doping Control by an Athlete." Read the AIU tweet.
With such cases coming up lately, it is now evident that the Athletics body in Kenya needs to up its game in educating athletes on the effects of doping.
Eliud Kipchoge
Kenya's Amos Kipruto to race against the 2nd fastest man in marathon history