LISTICLE

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Kenyan athletes are in the spotlight for doping cases after Marius Kipserem joined the list of those banned recently.

Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).
Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).

Doping is increasingly becoming a topic of concern in Kenya for athletes after several doping cases were reported and here are some of the athletes who have been banned recently.

Marius Kipserem is the latest culprit in the ongoing doping sagas after admitting to having used prohibited substances before participating in a race.

Kipserem has been banned for 3 years and his latest race results will also be disqualified despite finishing sixth in the Sydney Marathon on September 2022.

Kenyans Marius Kipserem (L) and Kiprop Limo (2L), the Ethiopian Tadesse Tola (2R) and the Kenyan Kimutai Kiplimo (R) run during the Bogota Half Marathon in Bogota on July 31, 2016.
Kenyans Marius Kipserem (L) and Kiprop Limo (2L), the Ethiopian Tadesse Tola (2R) and the Kenyan Kimutai Kiplimo (R) run during the Bogota Half Marathon in Bogota on July 31, 2016. AFP

READ: Risk of doping in Kenya quite high - WADA

"The AIU has banned Kenya’s Marius Kipserem for 3 years from 22 September 2022 for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (EPO). DQ results from 17 August 2022." Read the Athletics Integrity Unit tweet.

Long-distance marathon runners Ibrahim Wachira and Keneth Renju are another pair of Kenyan athletes who were banned on the same day for doping reasons.

Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira on May 13, 2018.
Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira on May 13, 2018. AFP
From left second Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo, Keneth Kiprop Renju with gold medal and third Benard Kimeli, all of Kenya after the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon 2022 race in Prague, Czech Republic on April 2, 2022.
From left second Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo, Keneth Kiprop Renju with gold medal and third Benard Kimeli, all of Kenya after the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon 2022 race in Prague, Czech Republic on April 2, 2022. AFP

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Kenya’s Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Norandrosterone) and his team-mate Keneth Kiprop Renju for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Methasterone)." Read the AIU tweet.

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei tested positive for triamcinolone which means that she has been banned by the AIU for doping. She has also been charged with providing false documentation which slowed down the AIU's investigation into the matter.

Diana Chemtai Kipyokei of Kenya crosses the finishing line during the 2016 Jinjiang International Half Marathon in Jinjiang City on December 3, 2016.
Diana Chemtai Kipyokei of Kenya crosses the finishing line during the 2016 Jinjiang International Half Marathon in Jinjiang City on December 3, 2016. AFP

"Kipyokei is suspended for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance (Triamcinolone acetonide) and for Tampering with any part of Doping Control by an Athlete." Tweeted AIU.

Betty Wilson Lempus is another Kenyan who has been slapped with a ban for Tampering with any part of Doping Control by an Athlete.

"Lempus is suspended for Tampering with any part of Doping Control by an Athlete." Read the AIU tweet.

With such cases coming up lately, it is now evident that the Athletics body in Kenya needs to up its game in educating athletes on the effects of doping.

More from category

  • Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).

    List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

  • BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Eliud Kipchoge looks on during a press conference prior Berlin Marathon 2018 on September 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

    Eliud Kipchoge

  • Bronze medalist, Amos Kipruto of Kenya, poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of men's marathon at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, October 6, 2019

    Kenya's Amos Kipruto to race against the 2nd fastest man in marathon history

Recommended articles

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

Trending

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after breaking the deadlock for Lazio
SERIE A

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)
QATAR UPDATE

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
HOCKEY

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.
WORLD CUP

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.
TRENDING

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).
LISTICLE

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping