Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Moses King
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Athletics

American multinational corporation, Nike has rewarded Uganda’s first athlete to win gold at world junior championships and also a double Olympian with a brand new Land Cruiser.

Julius Achon
Julius Achon

Former athletics star Julius Acon, now Member of Parliament for Otuke East County is the only African athlete inducted in the ‘Olympian for Life’ program.

Achon was the first Ugandan to win gold at the 1994 World Junior Championships, running the 1500m in 3:39.78.

He also won scholarship to George Mason University. In 1996 in America, he won the 800m NCAA title, setting a new US college record of 1:44.55 which lasted 21 years. Later in the year, he ran in the 1500m heats at the Atlanta Olympics.

“Thank you, Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed on my life. You have provided me with more than I could ever have imagined. You have surrounded me with people who always look out for me. Thanks to Nike Running Company for the gift of a brand-new Land cruiser”, he tweeted.

Olympians for Life project was launched at the Rio 2016 Olympics and has so far honoured15 summer and winter Olympians with an exhibition of their images. Five Olympians from each Olympics are inducted, one from each continent.

“After I was in inducted in World Olympian for life in Tokyo, Japan 2020. I received it today. Coz I was the only athlete from Africa Inducted into World Olympian for Life. And also as the best Humanitarian. Also want to encourage the young people not to lose hope”.

The program recognised Achon for his efforts to improve healthcare and education and rebuilding his local community in northern Uganda after decades of civil war.

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer

More from category

  • Eluid Kipchoge and El Bakkali makes World Athlete of the Year final list.

    Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

  • Julius Achon

    Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

  • Chai v.d. Laage/IMAGO Images

    Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

Recommended articles

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Portugal vs Nigeria: Double your money with these sure odds from this international friendly

Portugal vs Nigeria: Double your money with these sure odds from this international friendly

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah