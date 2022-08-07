Omanyala misses chance to shine as Kenya 4X100meters team disqualified at finals

Kenya was knocked out after one of the athletes dropped the baton before it could reach Omanyala who was waiting to sprint to the finish line. Omanyala thus missed the chance to shine as team Kenya was disqualified with Team England winning the race in 38.35.

AFP

Trinidad and Tobago bagged silver with a season's best of 38.70 with Nigeria closing the top three slot after crossing the finish line in 38.81sS.

On Saturday, the African sprint sensation, was in top form, powering Kenya’s 4X100m relay team into the finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Omanyala received the button when Kenya was trailing at position 4 with little hope of securing a slot in the finals. However, the Commonwealth 100m Champion was the game-changer as he breezed past his competitors to hand Kenya a slot in the finals, finish at number 2 behind team Nigeria.

Africa’s fastest man in top form, buoyed by his recent exploits in the 100m race where he bagged gold for the country and reclaimed a title that Kenya last won 60 years ago.

Kenya will be in a medal hunt later on in the day with several races lined up. Five events including the Women's 1,500-metre final (9.30 pm), Men's 800-metre final ( 9.35 pm), Men's javelin throw final (9.40 pm), Women's 5,000 metre final (9.45 pm) and the Men's 4 x 400-metre relay final (10.30 pm) will go down later in the day.

Overall, the event has been a mix of good news and disappointment for elite athletes with Kenya currently at position 12 with four gold medals, five silver medals and seven bronze medals.